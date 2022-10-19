How the Saints Offense Can Keep an Underrated Cardinals Defense Off-Balance in Week 7

A 2-4 New Orleans Saints team just one game out of first place in the NFC South faces a critical Thursday night road matchup against the 2-4 Arizona Cardinals. The Saints are coming off a 30-26 home loss to Cincinnati, a game where they were without their top three receivers, their starting quarterback, best cornerback, and top return threat.

Despite the short-handed squad, the Saints led throughout the game until two minutes to go. New Orleans had surprising offensive success, especially on the ground, where they rushed for over 200 yards for the second consecutive week.

The Saints will be short-handed again on Thursday. Wideouts Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry will sit out yet again, as will CB Marshon Lattimore on defense. Deonte Harty will miss at least four games on injured reserve, and LG Andrus Peat suffered a pectoral injury last Sunday. Andy Dalton will get his fourth straight start in place of Jameis Winston, but WR Chris Olave (concussion) is slated to return after a week out.

They'll visit a Cardinals squad with plenty of star power on offense, but with their own share of struggles on that side of the ball. However, Arizona has quietly built an effective defense that could get them back into playoff contention while the offense finds its way.

This feels like a must-win for both clubs if either is to climb into the playoff race. Here's how the Saints offense matches up against the Cardinals defense in this Thursday night clash.

New Orleans Offensive Statistics

23.5 points per game (11th)

382.3 total yards/game (5th)

230.8 passing yards/game (15th)

15 sacks/36 QB hits

151.5 rushing yards/game (7th)

5.3 per rush (3rd)

41.3% 3rd Down Percentage (10th)

13 turnovers (31st)

Dec 18, 2016; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) runs the ball as offensive tackle Andrus Peat (75) blocks against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

New Orleans achieved an NFL rarity — rushing for over 200 yards in back-to-back weeks. Despite their success on the ground against Cincinnati last Sunday, the team’s play-calling became very predictable in the second half. On the bright side, Sunday was the first time all season that New Orleans did not have a turnover.

The Saints are attacking defenses with a two-headed rushing duo of Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill. After missing two weeks with a rib injury, Kamara has 103 and 99 yards rushing in back-to-back games. He leads the team with 302 yards on the ground.

A matchup nightmare for defenses, Kamara has finally been used more in the passing game over the past two weeks, catching 12 balls on 15 targets. Amazingly, he has yet to reach the end zone as a runner or receiver in 2022.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Taysom Hill is second to Kamara with 267 rushing yards and a team-high five touchdowns while averaging over ten yards per carry. Hill is a bulldozer of a runner with the speed to break long gains. He can also be used as a thrower when lining up behind center, completing 3 of 5 passes for 38 yards and a score.

Veteran RB Mark Ingram has a reduced role, but still an important part in the offense. Ingram has 190 rushing yards this season and is still effective between the tackles and on short yardage. When he can have an impact, it allows the Saints to split Kamara out wide as a receiver more effectively.

The running game has had to carry the offense in recent weeks because of a rash of injuries at wideout. Michael Thomas has missed the last three weeks with a foot injury and will not suit up on Thursday. Jarvis Landry will miss a third straight game with an ankle injury. Deonte Harty is on injured reserve and will miss at least four weeks.

Luckily for the Saints, rookie first-round choice Chris Olave will be back in the lineup. Olave leads the team with 25 receptions for 389 yards on 42 targets. He has game breaking deep skills, but is also a savvy route runner. His presence opens up the entire offense. In two games with Dalton, and without Thomas or Landry, Olave has eight receptions for 121 yards.

With Thomas and Landry out again, that means bigger roles for Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith. Callaway has nine catches for 98 yards this year after leading the team in receiving yards in 2021. Smith has nine receptions for 176 yards. Neither scare defenses, but Callaway is the more consistent pass catcher.

Keith Kirkwood has been a practice squad elevation each of the last two weeks and will probably be so again. Speedy undrafted rookie Rashid Shaheed, who had a 44-yard touchdown run last week and just missed connecting with Dalton on a long reception, will handle return duties.

Third-year TE Adam Trautman looks like he’ll miss this game with an ankle injury. Trautman had seven catches for 86 yards, but is an important blocker for the rushing attack. Converted wideout Juwan Johnson will now get increased snaps. Johnson has 14 receptions for 170 yards and is an underrated receiver, but will have to prove he can be a solid in-line blocker for the running game.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) takes the snap against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints offensive line has played much better after a poor start to the year. They've bullied opponents in the running game over the last few weeks, controlling the line of scrimmage for Kamara and Hill. Pass protection is still a little erratic, especially along the interior. Third-year RG Cesar Ruiz has shown great improvement as a run blocker, but Calvin Throckmorton will replace injured LG Andrus Peat.

Tackles Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst are playing at a high level. Ramczyk looks back to his All-Pro form after a slow start and can single-handedly neutralize the league's best pass rushers. Hurst is a solid run blocker, but has trouble with speed rushers.

Andy Dalton looks like he’ll get his fourth straight start for Winston. He’s completed 63% of his passes for 585 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Dalton doesn't have Winston's arm strength, mobility, or big-play ability. However, he’s not prone to huge mistakes, gets rid of the ball quickly, and works a defense from sideline-to-sideline.

Arizona Defensive Statistics

23.7 points per game (22nd)

337.3 total yards/game (12th)

7 turnovers

233.5 passing yards/game (20th)

68.5% completion percentage

11 sacks/32 QB hits

103.8 passing yards/game (7th)

4.3 per rush (14th)

40.6% 3rd Down Percentage (18th)

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) works against Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (65). Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Since an opening week loss to Kansas City, Arizona has allowed only 307 yards and 19.6 points per outing. The Cardinals have allowed less than 20 points in three of their last four games and fewer than 300 total yards in two of those contests.

Future Hall of Fame DE J.J. Watt is by far the biggest name on this defense. Watt has been injury-prone in recent seasons, missing 43 games over the previous six years, including 11 in his first year with Arizona. However, he’s gotten off to a strong start in 2022. In five games, Watt has a team-high 2.5 sacks along with six pressures and four tackles for loss.

Fourth-year DE Zach Allen has developed into a terrific complement to Watt. Allen has two sacks four tackles for loss and leads the team with 10 pressures and 8 QB hits. Veteran Markus Golden (1 sack, 7 pressures) provides good depth along the edge as a pass rusher.

Defensive tackles Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence have gotten good interior penetration against the pass and tie up blockers to give their talented ends more opportunities along the edge.

Weakside linebacker Dennis Gardeck isn't used as a pass rusher often, but has an interception and two passes broken up in coverage. Gardeck hasn't practiced all week because of an ankle injury. If he can't go, Victor Dimukeje will get increased snaps.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebackers Isaiah Simmons (9) and Zaven Collins (25). Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals have a pair of first-round picks manning inside linebacker for their 3-4 base alignment. Isaiah Simmons is an athletic and versatile defender who excels in the open field and is also capable of playing safety. Zaven Collins (2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss) is more of a downhill defender who pressures opposing backfields and works through traffic.

Arizona also has a pair of big-play safeties in Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. The pair has combined for 85 tackles, 2 fumbles forced or recovered, and an interception. Both have excellent range in coverage and either player is solid in run support at the line of scrimmage.

Cardinals cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson aren't household names, but have kept opposing receivers in check this season. Wilson and Murphy are physical defenders who have given up a combined 56% completion rate when targeted. Arizona could also get CB Trayvon Mullen back from a foot injury this week.

The Cardinals have yet to allow a 100-yard rusher this season. Seattle's Kenneth Walker was the first back to get over 70 rushing yards against their defense. Arizona coverage has only allowed one 100-yard receiver so far, that coming in week one against Chiefs TE Travis Kelce. Only five players have over 70 receiving yards against the Cardinals.

What to Expect

Aug 17, 2018; New Orleans Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) runs after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Most of the Cardinals pressure comes from Watt, Allen, and Golden along the edge. Watt will most often line up across from Ramczyk in a marquee battle between two top players.

New Orleans guards and C Erik McCoy will also have to deal with linebackers Collins and Simmons on inside blitzes and control the Arizona defensive tackles to have success in the running game.

Getting Olave back is huge and he should be targeted heavily as the only consistent threat for the receiving corps. However, Callaway, Smith, or Kirkwood must also make some plays with probable one-on-one chances. Juwan Johnson is quietly having a solid year and could be an ‘‘X-Factor’’ in the team’s success.

Of the five players who have had at least 70 yards receiving against the Cardinals, three of them are TE Travis Kelce, TE Dallas Goedert, and RB Christian McCaffrey. New Orleans will most certainly have Alvin Kamara heavily involved in the offense, both as a rusher and receiver.

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) holds the ball off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton has been efficient in his first three starts. However, the Saints have mixed in more Taysom Hill passes with his usual brutal runs when he takes snaps. Expect much of the same, as New Orleans tries to keep the Cardinals defense off balance.

Look for the Saints to try and set a physical tone with Kamara and Hill early on, which may open up opportunities for big plays. New needs to control the line of scrimmage, but creative play-calling will be just as crucial as execution if New Orleans is to pull out a much-needed road win at Arizona.

