Saints Inactives List: Week 7
The Saints will be down both of their starting cornerbacks against the Cardinals on Thursday night football.
The Saints announced their inactive list for Week 7's Thursday night matchup against the Cardinals. They'll be without both of their starting corners, which is less than ideal. Here's how things shape out for the team.
- WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
- WR Michael Thomas (foot)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
- OL Andrus Peat (chest)
- TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
- DE Payton Turner (chest)
It's important to point out that Adebo has been limited with a knee injury, not the ankle that he was dealing with from before. Alontae Taylor was activated from injured reserve today, and he'll be expected to start opposite of Bradley Roby. Chris Harris Jr. was called up from the practice squad, and he'll likely split slot duties with Justin Evans. New Orleans has to get healthy with this mini-bye approaching, and somehow find a way to win in the desert.
