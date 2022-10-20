The Saints (2-4) and Cardinals (2-4) kick off Week 7 action on Thursday Night Football, and the hope is that we see a better game than we have in the recent weeks. Both teams enter banged up, and they both desperately need this game. Hopefully, that produces a better product in prime time. Here's all the information you need to know leading up to kickoff.

All-Time Series: The regular season series is tied at 15-15. New Orleans also has a postseason victory over Arizona from the 2009 season.

Where to Watch: Prime Video (7:15 p.m. CT), Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter); the game can also be watched locally on WDSU (NBC New Orleans)

Where to Stream: Amazon (Requires Amazon Prime)

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); National Radio (Westwood One) with Kevin Kugler and Ryan Leaf; SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 83 (AZ), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (AZ), 88 (National)

Referee: Jerome Boger

Current Lines: Cardinals -2.5 (O/U at 45.5)

Jersey Combo: White Jerseys, White Pants

Last 5 Matchups

10/17/19 - Saints 31, Cardinals 9

12/16/16 - Saints 48, Cardinals 41

9/13/15 - Cardinals 31, Saints 15

9/22/13 - Saints 31, Cardinals 7

10/10/10 - Cardinals 30, Saints 20

Saints Storylines

QB1: Dennis Allen was non-committal on who was starting on Thursday night, but all signs points to Andy Dalton. He was taking first-team reps during practice during the week, and it would make a lot of sense. New Orleans is hoping that most of their injury situations get resolved during the mini-bye in anticipation for the Raiders home game on Oct. 30.

OFFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Chris Olave returns to the lineup after missing the Bengals game due to a concussion. That'll be a big boost for the offense, as he's been a highly favored target and taking the spotlight with injuries to others. New Orleans will be without Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Andrus Peat (chest), and Adam Trautman (ankle).

Calvin Throckmorton (hip) is questionable coming into the game, and if he can't go, then look for Lewis Kidd to get the start. Peat's injury is reportedly not serious, but him being out of the lineup for the ground attack will be what to watch. New Orleans has done a fine job on the ground recently, and they can't afford to go backwards here.

DEFENSIVE REBOUND: Tackling has been a major issue the past couple of weeks, and hopefully we see some improvement tonight. Kyler Murray is going to be a frustrating challenge for this Saints defense, so how they attack the mobile quarterback will be key. Alontae Taylor may be returning to the lineup, which would be a big boost for the defense and special teams, but we'll see how that plays out. New Orleans has leaned a lot on their defense to make key stops, but we just haven't seen it come through this year like we expected.

