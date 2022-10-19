There's technically a lot of games left on the schedule for the New Orleans Saints, but they are in a spot where they really need to start putting some wins in. Facing a short week, that's no easy task at hand traveling out to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. However, Dennis Allen's team can do it, but they're going to need to have a few positions stand out on the day.

Offensive Line

They've done a pretty good job and have been playing strong in the ground game over the past several games. This figures to be another contest where the run department will be the Saints' best friend, leaning on a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara with some Mark Ingram and Taysom Hill sprinkled in. Andy Dalton looks to be under center at least one more time, and has been on the injury report with a back injury.

Andrus Peat (chest) will likely miss this game, and Calvin Throckmorton (hip) has been limited so far this week, but took left guard snaps during the open portion of practice on Tuesday. If Throckmorton can't go, then look for undrafted rookie Lewis Kidd to get the start. However, there seems to be optimism for Throckmorton. Either way, New Orleans will have to continue with a 'ground and pound' approach, but getting back Chris Olave in the receiver department will certainly help. The Cardinals defense is certainly very talented, so this may be an interesting chess match.

Defensive Line

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter during an NFL Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Cincinnati Bengals At New Orleans Saints Oct 16 022

The mobile quarterback has always been a challenge for the Saints, and the defensive line is going to be a big key in trying to contain and get after Kyler Murray. They know it, and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen had nothing but praise for the Cardinals quarterback.

Nielsen said on Tuesday, "That's a big challenge. Guy has got a fantastic arm, and he's so elusive in the pocket. He extends plays with the best of them. We got to do a good job in our rush lanes of keeping him in, not letting him pushing the offensive line on top of them, making it hard for him to see."

The line is going to be tested early, and they simply have to get home to Murray and not let him do the things that can make the Saints pay. The team approaches things with a rotation each week, so it's definitely not just on one player. Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport will be the big guys to watch here, and the team also needs to see a bit more from players like David Onyemata on the interior.

Secondary

Ja'Marr Chase ended up having a solid day against the secondary last week, with the main play coming in the final quarter that ended up sinking the Saints. One of the league's best in DeAndre Hopkins is returning to the lineup, and he's simply a big task going into the game. We'll have to see whether or not the newly Robbie Anderson suits up and plays as well.

The biggest thing to see improvement on here is tackling. Again, Nielsen talked about how they worked on that this week, which was just working on it. He said it's not for a lack of effort or intensity, so that's the good news. Bradley Roby and Paulson Adebo presumably get the start this week, but keep an eye on Alontae Taylor and his status going into the game. Taylor returned to practice this week and was even taking reps with the first team during what we saw on Tuesday. This could be a huge boost for the secondary with them missing Marshon Lattimore (abdomen).

