Saints Announce Roster Moves for Thursday

Alontae Taylor is back in the lineup for the Saints, as several moves were made ahead of Thursday night's meeting with the Cardinals.

The Saints have made several roster moves ahead of Thursday Night Football's matchup with the Cardinals. Alontae Taylor has been activated from the injured reserve, while Keith Kirkwood was cut. Kevin White and Chris Harris Jr. were standard elevations from the practice squad.

Taylor got some reps with the first team during practice this week, so we'll see where exactly he gets inserted into the lineup. Kevin White gets called up for the second straight week, and this will be the third and final game the team can call up Chris Harris Jr. from the practice squad.

We continue to hear that Andy Dalton is going to be the starting quarterback tonight. Chris Olave will be back in action after missing last week with a concussion, and the Saints will have him, Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, Rashid Shaheed, and Kevin White in the lineup as options for Dalton. Kickoff is less than four hours away.

