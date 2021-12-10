Podcast: Saints On Struggle Bus, But It Can Stop Sunday

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    BLEAV in Saints: Bleeding Can Stop Sunday

    The Saints have lost five straight, but that can stop with the Jets on Sunday and allow them to make one final push for the season.
    The Saints are officially on the struggle bus after losing their fifth straight game. The good news is that New Orleans can stop the bleeding by beating the Jets on Sunday, but they’re going to have to do what works, and that’s run the football and play sound defense. 

    Terrance Copper and I break it all down in the latest episode of BLEAV in Saints.

    Follow us on Twitter: @BleavSaints | Terrance Copper | John Hendrix

    In This Episode...

    • The great opportunity Taysom Hill has.
    • Making sense of the Marcus Williams play.
    • What did Sean Payton mean about Marquez Callaway and his growth?
    • Payton calls out the defense, but why?
    • What the Saints must do to get a win over the Jets.

    Additionally, you can find the direct link to our show here on our new site. We can also be found on Apple and Spotify. Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!

