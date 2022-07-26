The veterans report to Saints training camp on Tuesday, with the first practice taking place on Wednesday. All eyes are on what New Orleans does this season without Sean Payton at the helm. There's plenty of reasons for optimism, but success hinges a lot on both Dennis Allen and Jameis Winston.

As we roll into training camp, we bring our yearly A-to-Z comprehensive focus on all things black and gold that you should know about.

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) breaks a tackle by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Ryan Neal (26) to score a touchdown on a reception during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A is for Alvin Kamara. He's certainly one of the biggest storylines to follow during Saints training camp. Whether or not he faces league discipline remains a question, and we still have to wait to see how the legal process plays out. The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1, but things may not be resolved by then. Kamara is due for a big bounce back season.

B is for Bryce Thompson. He's a player to watch leading up to final roster cuts. He was having a strong camp last year before getting hurt in the team's final preseason game. He has versatility at corner, nickel, and the slot and was someone that Dennis Allen praised at the end of minicamp. He was also working with the first team during practices, so we'll see if that keeps up.

C is for Chris Olave. The rookie has been extremely impressive and has exceeded all expectations thus far. It was refreshing to see the Saints address such a glaring need in the draft, and Olave will be huge to the offense. Presumably teaming up with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, the Saints wide receiver corps is incredibly better than last year.

D is for Dennis Allen. Life without Sean Payton seems promising, as Allen takes center stage to help lead the Saints in a new era. There's a strong supporting cast to help him succeed, but he seems to have more critics than supporters on the national stage and in Vegas. Call us optimists.

E is for Erik McCoy. He's one of many Saints entering a contract year. He anchors an offensive line that needs to rebound in a big way. McCoy's start to last season was pretty tough, but he wasn't lost for it. Getting him back was a big boost for a New Orleans team that ended up going through 50+ starters last season. Their line went through an absurd amount of combinations, but looks to be back to form this season.

F is for Free Agents. The Saints may not have had a ton of additions, but they were very meaningful. The biggest splashes were Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry, but others like Marcus Maye are going to play a huge piece in the puzzle. Kentavius Street and Jaleel Johnson have a big opportunity on the interior, while Andy Dalton, Taco Charlton, Justin Evans, and Daniel Sorensen look to be big support characters.

G is for Gayle Benson. The Saints owner goes into her fifth year since the passing of Tom Benson. She has done a considerable amount of work in her tenure.

Jun 14, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

H is for Honey Badger. Tyrann Mathieu's return to Louisiana has been a big hit. He looks very rejuvenated being able to play for the Saints after a historic career at LSU and successful track record in the league. Mathieu gives the secondary a jolt and was a huge get after the team lost Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams.

I is for Mark Ingram. He enters his 12th NFL season along with Cam Jordan and Andy Dalton. Ingram is someone who looks like he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Hopefully, this isn't the last run for the franchise's all-time leading rusher, who also just swapped to No. 5.

J is for Jameis Winston. It's Winston's team to run, and he's certainly embraced it. His leadership will be instrumental, especially with the team losing the likes of Terron Armstead and Malcolm Jenkins. He'll also be counted on to help the offense return to form after a very lackluster season.

K is for Kodi Burns. One of the Saints newest coaches this year, Burns looks poised to make a large impact on the wide receiving department. There was a ton of praise for Burns and what he can do and has already been doing with some of the players. Doug Marrone would be another new addition that will hopefully help, as he takes over the offensive line.

L is for Left Tackle. There's a battle brewing between veteran James Hurst and rookie Trevor Penning. Penning will certainly challenge the veteran, but will need to refine some areas in pass protection to ultimately win out.

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

M is for Michael Thomas. He'll start training camp on the PUP list, but can come off of it at any point. The Saints offense has been missing him for quite some time, and all progress being made is certainly encouraging for him and his outlook. It will be quite scary once he hits the field.

N is for Ryan Nielsen. He and Kris Richard share responsibilities as co-defensive coordinators this season. For now, it looks like Dennis Allen will still handle defensive play calls, but it was interesting to see in OTAs and camp that each took turns. Richard seemed to handle most in red zone situations. We'll see if this evolves into anything more.

O is for Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Some nine practices will be open for fans to attend. It certainly is going to be a different atmosphere this time around. Remember that COVID played a major factor in the past two seasons, so this feels like business as usual going into 2022.

P is for Payton Turner. He's coming into training camp healthy after being medically cleared from shoulder surgery. It's great news for the team's pass rush who will be down Marcus Davenport to open things. Turner showed plenty of promise last year in his small sample size, and he'll be counted on to help the defense wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

Q is for Quick Learners. Last year's rookies Pete Werner and Paulson Adebo will take on more prominent roles in their sophomore season. Others like Ian Book and Landon Young face an important milestone in their development going into training camp, and we just mentioned Turner's potential impact. However, the most important growth falls on Werner.

R is for Ryan Ramczyk. The Saints offensive line was a mess last season, and one of the main reasons was missing Ramczyk between Week 11-17. Those seven games saw the team go 3-4 and do their best, but they certainly could have used their franchise right tackle. He underwent minor knee surgery in February, and feels confident that it's behind him.

S is for Spotlight. The focus goes on Pete Carmichael. Without Sean Payton, there's plenty of questions regarding the offense's ability going forward. However, we are led to believe that this should be the same type of offense that we've seen for the past 16 years with Carmichael leading things. Every player and coach we've talked to has praised him as a 'mad scientist' of sorts. One game or two with his full capabilities will only give confidence to Saints fans.

T is for Taysom Hill. We're waiting to see when he hits the field after recovering from a Lisfranc injury. However, his role will center a good bit around the tight end position for 2022. It's an area where the Saints can get better at, and Hill is going to have a good bit on his plate to deliver.

Jun 14, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) runs drills during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

U is for Undrafted Rookies. Last year was a bit of a disappointment in this department, but the Saints have a few players who have a great opportunity on their hands in camp. Abram Smith, Lucas Krull, Lewis Kidd, Dai'Jean Dixon, and Smoke Monday are a few to keep an eye on.

V is for Nick Vannett. He has to bring it over the next month. He was left off on my recent roster prediction, and is going to need to fend off players like Juwan Johnson and Lucas Krull to stay on the roster.

W is for Wil Lutz. If there was any one player the Saints would have loved to have last year, it was Lutz. To say that he was greatly missed is a bit of understatement. Had he been in the lineup, New Orleans would have made the playoffs. Lutz looks to be back in the mix, and will be a huge boost for the team.

X is for X-Factor. There's plenty of candidates to choose from here. If I had to give one player on each side of the ball, it'd be Jarvis Landry on offense and C.J. Gardner-Johnson on defense. Expect these two to make a very huge impact throughout training camp and preseason.

Y is for Youth. Last year saw the team have 8 players that were 30 or over on the squad. There's a few more this season, bringing the total up to 11. Over half of the roster (53 players) is at 25 or under.

Z is for Zack Baun. He's one of several players facing an important training camp, as there's plenty that are considering him on the roster bubble. Unfortunately, the more you look into the 2020 draft class, it's been pretty underwhelming. Baun may still be able to make some things happen, but is going to be more of a special teams presence on this roster.

