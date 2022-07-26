Saints Excuse Tyrann Mathieu, Announce Roster Moves
The Saints announced several moves on Tuesday afternoon ahead of training camp. They've signed three players and waived three, and have also excused Tyrann Mathieu from the start of camp due to a personal family matter.
Additions include running back Malcolm Brown, center Nick Martin, and defensive end Scott Patchan. The team waived defensive back Jordan Miller, punter Daniel Whelan, and offensive lineman Derek Schweiger.
Nick Martin is the younger brother of Zack Martin, who plays for the Cowboys. The team has been linked to several veteran running backs during the offseason, with a reported tryout of Jordan Howard being the latest one on Monday evening. Patchan was just waived by the Colts a couple of days ago.
Schweiger and Whelan were both undrafted rookies, while Miller had been around a bit since joining the practice squad early last season. Saints training camp practices start on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
