Jameis Winston is "Hungrier" Headed into 2022 Season

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jamies Winston is ready for the 2022 NFL Season, telling NFL Network he is "hungry" to return to the field after his ACL injury.

Jameis Winston looks and sounds ready to pick up where he left off a season ago as the Saints signal-caller. In his injury-shortened first season as the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback, Winston showed promise, a will to win and a love for the game. His attitude and work ethic quickly won over his teammates, coaching staff and the fans.

Thus, explaining why being away from the team was so difficult for Winston following his ACL injury.

"This was the first time in my life where I was not in the building. I was really removed from this." Winston told Michael Irvin of the NFL Network. "I just miss playing football, being with my teammates, game planning, and you know, just attacking the field with them."

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the difficulties, the time away from football did help the 2015 number one overall pick grow and re-realize how much he loves playing the game of football.

"I was able to grow a lot with my family, I was really able to build more in the foundation of my faith and man I just got hungrier. I just got hungrier, because now the admiration and the passion I got for the game but hunger I have to be back out there with my teammates." - Jameis Winston on his hunger to return to the field in 2022

Winston will have a handful of new teammates this season, including a few that should give him even more excitement for the 2022 NFL season. Those names include Saints 1st Round Picks Chris Olave & Trevor Penning along with another offensive weapon in former Pro-Bowl wide out Jarvis Landry.

Winston looks to grow on what was a strong start to his career as the Black and Gold's starting quarterback. In 7 games, he threw for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns en route to a 5-2 record as the starter.

The New Orleans Saints will begin OTAs on May 24th and begin mandatory mini-camp on June 14th.

