Taking a look at some of the important dates for the Saints as we enter the month of May.

We're one month closer to NFL action returning permanently on Sundays, and as we enter May, we take a look at some of the happenings and important dates when it comes to the Saints. This month features the schedule dropping, and we'll know about the international game in London on Wednesday.

May 2: Deadline for prior club to send “May 2 Tender” to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a player contract with a club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a player contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 3 p.m. CT. This simply means there's no compensatory formula attached to the signing.

