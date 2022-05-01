Skip to main content

Looking at the May NFL Calendar for the Saints

Taking a look at some of the important dates for the Saints as we enter the month of May.

We're one month closer to NFL action returning permanently on Sundays, and as we enter May, we take a look at some of the happenings and important dates when it comes to the Saints. This month features the schedule dropping, and we'll know about the international game in London on Wednesday.

May

  • May 2: Deadline for prior club to send “May 2 Tender” to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a player contract with a club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a player contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 3 p.m. CT. This simply means there's no compensatory formula attached to the signing.
  • May 2-6: Offseason Strength Program (Week 4)
  • May 4: International Games Announced
  • May 9-13: Offseason Strength Program (Week 5)
  • May 10: Select games to be announced by NFL
  • May 12: NFL Schedule Release
  • May 13-15: Rookie Minicamp
  • May 16: Saints Hall of Fame Golf Classic
  • May 16: Rookie Football Development Program
  • May 16-20: Offseason Strength Program (Week 6)
  • May 19-22: NFLPA Rookie Premiere
  • May 23-25: Spring League Meeting
  • May 23-27: Offseason Strength Program (Week 7)
  • May 30-June 3: Offseason Strength Program (Week 8)

Read More Saints News

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_17590466_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Expected to Make 'Aggressive Push' for Tyrann Mathieu

By John Hendrix3 hours ago
USATSI_17419689_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Sign 17 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

By John Hendrix3 hours ago
USATSI_17388182_168388561_lowres (1)
NFL Draft

Saints Undrafted Rookie Free Agent Tracker

By John Hendrix21 hours ago
USATSI_17236225_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Draft Grade, Thoughts on Saints Draft Pick Jordan Jackson

By John Hendrix23 hours ago
USATSI_17236226_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Air Force's Jordan Jackson Selected at 194th Overall

By John HendrixApr 30, 2022
Winston Graduation
Editorial / Opinion

Jameis Winston Graduates from Florida State University

By Brendan BoylanApr 30, 2022
USATSI_17839228_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Draft Grade, Thoughts on Saints Draft Pick D'Marco Jackson

By John HendrixApr 30, 2022
USATSI_17839203_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Appalachian State's D'Marco Jackson Selected at 161st Overall

By John HendrixApr 30, 2022