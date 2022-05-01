Looking at the May NFL Calendar for the Saints
Taking a look at some of the important dates for the Saints as we enter the month of May.
We're one month closer to NFL action returning permanently on Sundays, and as we enter May, we take a look at some of the happenings and important dates when it comes to the Saints. This month features the schedule dropping, and we'll know about the international game in London on Wednesday.
May
- May 2: Deadline for prior club to send “May 2 Tender” to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a player contract with a club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a player contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 3 p.m. CT. This simply means there's no compensatory formula attached to the signing.
- May 2-6: Offseason Strength Program (Week 4)
- May 4: International Games Announced
- May 9-13: Offseason Strength Program (Week 5)
- May 10: Select games to be announced by NFL
- May 12: NFL Schedule Release
- May 13-15: Rookie Minicamp
- May 16: Saints Hall of Fame Golf Classic
- May 16: Rookie Football Development Program
- May 16-20: Offseason Strength Program (Week 6)
- May 19-22: NFLPA Rookie Premiere
- May 23-25: Spring League Meeting
- May 23-27: Offseason Strength Program (Week 7)
- May 30-June 3: Offseason Strength Program (Week 8)
