The 3-6 New Orleans Saints travel to play the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. Both teams are in desperate need of a win to salvage their season.

New Orleans entered 2022 expecting to have one of the NFL's best defenses. They rank 11th in total yardage, giving up an average of 320.6 per contest, but have been vulnerable in several games. Especially concerning is a run defense that was among the league's best for a four-year stretch from 2018 through 2021.

The Steelers enter this game trying to establish an offensive personality. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett replaces the retired Ben Roethlisberger for a team with talent at the skill positions but issues up front. The Steelers rank just 28th in total offense, averaging 361.5 yards per outing.

Pittsburgh has a rich tradition of talented running backs and a rugged attack. While the former might be true this season, the latter is not. Here's how the Steelers running game matches up with a Saints defense that's had it's own issues and will be missing several key starters.

New Orleans Run Defense

- 25.2 points per game (29th)

- 120.9 rushing yards (19th)

- 9 rushing touchdowns (16th)

- 4.5 per carry (16th)

- 40 tackles for loss

- 37.1% 3rd Down Percentage (10th)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) gets ready for the play against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

After a stifling performance against Raiders RB Josh Jacobs in week 8, the Saints were gorged for 188 rushing yards by the Ravens. It was the fifth opponent to have at least 135 yards on the ground against New Orleans this season.

The Saints run defense has been pushed around by inferior teams like Atlanta and Carolina and downright abused by backup linemen and third and fourth string backs from Arizona and Baltimore.

Worsening matters are injuries to DE Marcus Davenport (calf), LB Pete Werner (ankle), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and S Marcus Maye (abdomen). Lattimore will miss his fifth straight game, while Davenport and Maye are game-time decisions who have been limited in practice all week. John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that Werner is in a walking boot and may miss a few weeks.

Werner, the team’s leading tackler, will have his spot taken by Kaden Elliss, a physical defender who rushes the passer well and is effective against the run. Undrafted rookie Nephi Sewell has been elevated from the practice squad and will see plenty of snaps alongside disappointing third-year LB Zack Baun.

A short-handed linebacking corps means greater pressure on elite LB Demario Davis. The Saints second leading tackler, Davis is tied for the team lead with 8 tackles for loss. He has rare awareness and terrific sideline-to-sideline athleticism.

New Orleans defensive tackles have been a non-factor most of the year, but have played noticeably better in recent weeks. This is particularly true of David Onyemata and Kentavius Street, who have combined for five tackles for loss in the last two games. Shy Tuttle is a proven run-stopper that strengthens the interior rotation, along with DE/DT Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) tries to break past New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Davenport's potential absence weakens the edge rotation, but the Saints have a lot of depth here with Payton Turner, Carl Granderson, Kpassagnon, and perennial Pro Bowler Cam Jordan. Turner, a 2021 first-round pick, has played disruptive ball over the last two weeks. Jordan, who has 8 tackles for loss, continues his elite play against both the run and pass.

Maye's possible absence could be a crippling blow for a safety position that's played poorly the entire year. P.J. Williams may also miss this game with an illness, leaving the underwhelming Daniel Sorensen or special teams ace J.T. Gray to take their place. Tyrann Mathieu, perhaps the team’s most disappointing player, continues to miss tackles in alarming numbers because of poor positioning and lazy effort.

Pittsburgh Running Game

- 15 points per game (31st)

- 94.9 rushing yards (27th)

- 4 yards per carry (27th)

- 2 rushing touchdowns (27th)

- 33.6% 3rd Down Percentage (27th)

Najee Harris (22) of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. © Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

A franchise that has taken pride in their rushing attack for decades, the Steelers have been held to under 100 yards on the ground by five opponents this season. Three of their paltry four rushing touchdowns have come from quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky.

2021 first-round choice Najee Harris looked like a potential star as a rookie. He ran for 1,200 yards, caught 74 passes for another 467, and scored 10 touchdowns. Harris has struggled with a Lisfranc injury suffered in preseason and has only 361 rushing yards so far, averaging a measly 3.3 per carry.

The 24-year-old Harris has a season-high of just 74 yards rushing and has been held to under 50 yards on the ground in six contests. However, he's still a bruising runner with decent vision and underrated elusiveness.

There are rumors out of Pittsburgh that undrafted rookie RB Jaylen Warren will see more playing time. Warren has 153 yards rushing this season while averaging 5.3 per carry. He's a compact back with terrific burst, but also possesses the ability to run through arm tackles.

The Steelers offensive line is among the weakest units in the NFL. They've rarely been able to get push at the point of attack, evidenced by the 28th ranking in red-zone efficiency. Pittsburgh backs have often been overwhelmed in the backfield, with quarterbacks Pickett and Trubisky under constant duress when they drop back to pass.

What to Expect

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, the Saints should dominate this game in the trenches even without Werner and Davenport. Remember, this is also a unit that was pushed around by inferior talent from Atlanta and Carolina and dominated by backups from Arizona and Baltimore.

With a rookie quarterback, the Steelers will likely look to establish some balance early with Harris and Warren. New Orleans must win the battles up front and get consistent penetration into the Pittsburgh backfield.

The Saints have been inconsistent, at best, against the run all season. To be able to stay in the NFC South race they'll have to revert to the swarming defensive front that they’ve been for the previous four years.