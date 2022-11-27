The Saints (4-7) travel out to the West Coast to take on the 49ers (6-4) on Sunday, which certainly sees New Orleans as an underdog coming into Week 12. If you’ve been a fan of the black and gold for a lengthy amount of time, then you remember that this used to be a big rivalry back in the days of the old NFC West. Here's our Pregame Report.

All-Time Series: The 49ers lead the all-time series 48-27-2, as the Saints won 2 out of the past 3. San Francisco also has a win in the lone postseason meeting.

Where to Watch: FOX (3:25 p.m. CT), Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, and Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FuboTV (Start Your Free Trial Here), Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 134 (NO), 109 (SF) | XM: 383 (NO), 232 (SF)

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Current Lines: 49ers -11.5 (O/U at 42.5)

Jersey Combo: White Jerseys, Gold Pants

Last 5 Matchups

11/15/20 - Saints 27, 49ers 13

12/8/19 - 49ers 48, Saints 46

11/6/16 - Saints 41, 49ers 23

11/9/14 - 49ers 27, Saints 24 (OT)

11/17/13 - Saints 23, 49ers 20

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): The game is projected in blue, as FOX has the doubleheader for Week 12. Most of the viewing area will get the Rams-Chiefs game.

Saints Storylines

REINFORCEMENTS: Could the Saints be getting healthier? The first practice report seemed a little bit promising with major players returning. According to reports, Cam Jordan (eye) and Alvin Kamara (illness) will be in. The team also activated Trevor Penning and Bradley Roby from injured reserve, but their roles are yet to be determined for Sunday. The only player that won't suit up is Marshon Lattimore, but he did come back to practice this week, which is a good sign for his availability against the Bucs. New Orleans should also get back James Hurst (concussion), while we wait to see what happens with Andrus Peat (triceps), Marcus Davenport (calf), and Mark Ingram (knee).

SOLVING FOR THE DYNAMIC OFFENSE: The 49ers can certainly move the ball well, and they’ve been strong over the past few games with Christian McCaffrey in the mix. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is expected to play, and he brings a very strong element to the table for the San Francisco offense. This will be an interesting challenge for the Saints defense, who has been inconsistent this season. It will be a tall task for New Orleans to try to slow down the firepower, but if they want to have a chance at winning, it's what they'll have to do.

JUST WIN: This hasn't been an ideal season for the black and gold, but it's always about how you finish. If New Orleans can get over today's major hurdle, then it certainly sets them up in a position to seriously make a run with the next two games being NFC South opponents. Of course, they have to handle business today, and their 'cut it loose' mentality from last week is what we hopefully see on Sunday.

Saints News From the Week

Our Live Twitter Feed

As always, check back around kickoff for our weekly game thread.