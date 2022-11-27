Saints-49ers Showdown: Players to Watch

Long-time NFC West rivals, the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers meet for the 79th time this afternoon. This year’s version has the 4-7 Saints trying to claw back into NFC South contention at the 6-4 49ers, looking to hold onto first place in the NFC West.

San Francisco holds a significant 49-27-2 advantage in the series, including a 23-12-2 record when they host New Orleans. A perennial contender through the 80's and 90's, they were especially dominant over the Saints, holding a 30-9 record against them during that span. That included a 9-3 advantage against ''The Dome Patrol'' teams, the first golden era of Saints football.

For New Orleans to pull out a win this afternoon, several players will need to come up big on both sides of the ball. Aside from the obvious important spots like Andy Dalton, Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan, etc., here are the Saints players to watch closest against the 49ers.

James Hurst, LT

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle James Hurst (74) against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hurst returns after missing last week with a concussion. His task this week is not an enviable one. He'll be part of an offensive line that takes on a 49ers defense ranks first against the run and has recorded 32 sacks and 71 QB hits this season.

Hurst will most often be going head-to-head with San Francisco's best defensive lineman, DE Nick Bosa. The 25-year-old Bosa is having a superb year. He has 10.5 sacks, 32 pressures, and 12 tackles for losses this season. He most often lines up on his defense's right side, opposite of the left tackle.

Hurst can struggle against athletic edges rushers, and Bosa provides a rare combination of strength and athleticism. New Orleans will try to help Hurst whenever possible by using TE Adam Trautman to chip along the edge.

The Saints offensive line must be able to open up rushing lanes for Kamara and Taysom Hill, as well as giving QB Andy Dalton the time to find open targets.

Hurst's ability to keep the game-wrecking Bosa in check will be a big determining factor in the success of the New Orleans offense.

Chris Olave, WR

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave (12) catches the ball between Minnesota Vikings defenders Camryn Bynum (24) and Eric Kendricks (54). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

The first-round pick looks like he could be on his way to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Olave dominated the Rams highly-regarded CB Jalen Ramsey last week, catching five of six targets for 102 yards and a long touchdown.

The 22-year-old Olave leads the Saints with 51 receptions for 760 yards so far, scoring three times. What's even more impressive is that he's done it without wideouts Michael Thomas, out since Week 3, and Jarvis Landry, who's missed six contests.

Olave is an outstanding route runner with excellent hands and deep speed. He'll probably be matched up most often against San Francisco's best cover man, CB Charvarius Ward. The 49ers play a lot of off-ball coverage, securing tackles quickly and feasting on hurried throws caused by their pass rush.

Eight players have managed at least 90 yards receiving against 49ers coverage in 2022. New Orleans receivers will have to create fast separation to give Dalton a quick look. Olave’s contributions will be especially vital to a potential win.

If he's productive early, it should open up opportunities for the rest of a New Orleans receiving corps that's been underwhelming this season.

Alontae Taylor, CB

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) battles for position with New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27). Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Elite CB Marshon Lattimore returned to practice in limited duty this week, but it would still be a surprise if he's not inactive for a seventh straight game. If so, that would leave Taylor, a rookie second-round choice, as the team’s top coverage option.

Taylor has a team-high six passes broken up and has allowed just 47% completion rate when targeted. He's a physical player who draws flags occasionally, but also has the athleticism and coverage skills to match up with any receiver.

Taylor, fellow corners Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby, and Chris Harris, along with safeties Marcus Maye, Tyrann Mathieu, and P.J. Williams face off against an underrated San Francisco passing game.

The 49ers have one of the league's best tight ends in George Kittle and a pair of top wideouts in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Samuel, a 1,400-yard Pro Bowler in 2021, has 41 receptions for 587 yards. Aiyuk leads the team with 46 catches for 587 yards.

If Taylor can handle Samuel or Aiyuk in one-on-one matchups, it would allow the other Saints defensive backs to devote an extra man on Kittle and the other 49ers weapons.

Demario Davis/Kaden Elliss, LB

Sep 25, 2022; New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints are very familiar with former Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey, who San Francisco acquired in a trade earlier this month. In three games with the 49ers, McCaffrey has 209 yards rushing and 21 receptions for another 185 yards.

New Orleans LB Pete Werner will probably miss a few more games with an ankle injury, but Elliss has played spectacular football in his absence. Davis is having another All-Pro campaign for a linebacking corps that's been the most consistent position for the Saints this season.

Elliss and Davis will be tested in coverage duties not just by McCaffrey, but also by Kittle. They'll also face a stiff sideline-to-sideline challenge from a 12th ranked 49ers running game that attacks defenses off tackle.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is stopped by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56). Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans must win their battles up front to stop the run and pressure 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Especially at defensive end, where Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Carl Granderson, and Tanoh Kpassagnon face big battles against tackles Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey. The Saints also tend to blitz Elliss or Davis to bring interior pressure.

Davis leads the Saints with 6.5 sacks and 9 tackles for loss, along with 10 pressures. Elliss has 4.5 sacks, 3.5 coming in the last three weeks. The two New Orleans linebackers have a ton of responsibility this afternoon.

They'll need to contain McCaffrey as a receiver, as well as Kittle to help the secondary. Their read-and-react abilities will be tested by the multi-faceted 49ers rushing attack. They could also disrupt that running game, and pressure Garoppolo into hurried throws, by quick interior penetration into the backfield.

