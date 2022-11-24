Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 12

The fantasy football regular season is reaching its end. With only three weeks remaining some are eyeing a playoff push, while others look to bolster their roster for a title run. Despite where your roster may fall on the spectrum, here are a few waiver wire pickups that can help you in Week 12 and beyond.

Here are the top fantasy football waiver-wire targets ahead of Week 12.

#1 Waiver-Wire Target

Wide Receiver - Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) carries the ball as Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) defends during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A quietly strong stretch for Darius Slayton lands him at the top of my list for Week 12. The New York Giants wideout has produced 11+ PPR points in five of his last six outings. While only reeling in two touchdowns in the process, Slayton has taken advantage of his top-tier ability in the intermediate game. He is averaging nearly 18 yards per reception.

In Week 12, Slayton battles a tough Dallas Cowboys team coming off drubbing the Vikings. Slayton will attract the most attention of the Giants' receiving corps but should earn his usual 5+ targets per game. Look for No. 86 to feast on the deep ball on Thanksgiving afternoon.

#2 Waiver-Wire Target

Tight End - Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) scores his second touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Who had Juwan Johnson leading the Saints in receiving touchdowns heading into Week 12 on their 2022 NFL Bingo Card? Despite the lack of success in the Saints' win column, Juwan Johnson looks to have built chemistry with Andy Dalton. In four of his last over outings, the Penn State and Oregon standout has found the end zone. He is resulting in fantasy outings of 20.2, 12.2, 15.2 PPR & 13.7 points.

The Saints' offense has been so inconsistent it is hard to project that Johnson's success will continue. However, he is an athletic freak with great size and hands. Also, he creates matchup nightmares in the red zone for opposing defenses from his tight end spot. Pick Johnson up if you have a free roster spot due to injury; he may serve as a touchdown or bust option down the stretch or become the Saints' top red zone target.

#3 Waiver-Wire Target

Wide Receiver - Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates scoring a touchdown with a Lambeau Leap against the Tennessee Titans during their football game Thursday, November 17, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvstitans 1117221812djp

Christian Watson was singled out by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in training camp but for a good reason. Rodgers praised the rookie wideout, which led some to believe he would have a surprisingly strong fantasy season. Though he had a rough start to the season, Watson has become Rodgers' favorite option.

Over the past two weeks, Watson has collected over 150 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His performances have equated to 32.7 and 21.1 PPR point outings. In Week 12, the rookie will battle a strong Eagles secondary and be tested by one of the NFC's best defenses. I do not expect Watson to make it a three-peat of great performances, but he will be a good FLEX option for weeks to come.

Read More Saints News