Saints Final Week 12 Injury Report vs. 49ers

The New Orleans Saints are at the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday in a key clash for both teams. New Orleans (4-7) desperately needs a win to have any hope in the NFC South race. San Francisco (6-4) is eyeing up a playoff spot and looks to hold onto first place in the NFC West.

The Saints have been battered with injuries all season. This week appears to be no different. They'll head into this contest without several key contributors, with notable others listed as game-time decisions.

Here is the Saints final injury report for Week 12.

Nov 9, 2014; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates a sack against the San Francisco 49ers. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

OUT:

Pete Werner, LB (ankle)

Payton Turner, DE (ankle)

J.T. Gray, S (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE:

Alvin Kamara, RB (illness)

Marshon Lattimore, CB (abdomen)

Cameron Jordan, DE (eye)

Marcus Davenport, DE (calf)

Andrus Peat, G (triceps)

Mark Ingram, RB (knee)

Kamara was spotted during the early portion of practice but exited early after not participating at all on Thursday. Coach Dennis Allen said after practice that Kamara's status for the game looked positive and ''doesn't think it will be an issue''.

Jordan and Davenport both returned to practice this week after missing Sunday's win over the Rams. Their return would be critical against a balanced San Francisco offense. Jordan missed his first game by injury in a 12-year career, while Davenport has missed the last two contests.

Lattimore has been sidelined for the last six games with kidney and abdomen injuries suffered against Seattle. He returned to practice in limited duty this week and will probably be a game-time decision along with Jordan, Davenport, G Andrus Peat, and RB Mark Ingram.

Peat's return to the offensive line would be another big boost for a unit that's been without three starters for two games. Center Erik McCoy is still on injured reserve, but LT James Hurst returned to practice this week and doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Week 12.