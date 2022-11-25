Week 12 Showdown: Saints Running Game, 49ers Run Defense

The 4-7 New Orleans Saints go on the road to face the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. New Orleans needs a win to cling onto hopes in the NFC South. San Francisco looks to hold onto first place in the NFC West.

Two big keys to the Saints success on offense is balance and avoiding self-inflicted mistakes. New Orleans averages 355 yards of total offense per game to rank 10th in the league. Veteran QB Andy Dalton played well in last week's win over the Rams, but the Saints need a productive running game to keep opponents off balance.

The Saints take on a 49ers squad that ranks 4th in total defense, surrendering a meager 284 yards per contest. San Francisco has allowed less than 20 points in eight of their ten games. They're especially stout against the run, forcing opponents into a one-dimensional approach that's caused desperation and mistakes.

New Orleans will attempt to establish the run against the rugged San Francisco front. The two major questions are whether they'll have success doing it and if they'll stay patient with it throughout the game.

Saints Rushing Attack

- 22.6 points per game (15th)

- 117.7 rushing yards (15th)

- 9 rushing touchdowns (19th)

- 4.7 per rush (11th)

- 40.3% 3rd Down Percentage (19th)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

In their four wins, the Saints have averaged 152.5 yards on the ground. In six of their seven losses, they've managed an average of just 76 yards rushing, with only an outlier of 228 against the Bengals.

New Orleans has had some injuries along their offensive line, forcing them to start three backups in the last two weeks. Josh Andrews will likely continue to fill in for C Erik McCoy, who is on injured reserve.

Left tackle James Hurst (concussion) returned to full practice duties on Thursday, but LG Andrus Peat (triceps) was only in limited action. If Peat can't go, Calvin Throckmorton will replace him. The right side is in excellent shape with vastly improved RG Cesar Ruiz and Pro Bowl RT Ryan Ramczyk.

Sixth-year RB Alvin Kamara remains the focus of the Saints offense. Kamara leads the team with 511 yards rushing and is second on the squad with 43 receptions for 385 yards. He's the league's most versatile back and is a lethal threat anywhere along the formation.

Taysom Hill has been the offense's most effective rushing complement to Kamara. He's second on the team with 396 yards on the ground and has a team-high five rushing touchdowns. Hill is a bruising runner with breakaway speed in the open field. He’s also a threat to pass when lining up in the backfield, keeping defenses from stacking the box.

November 6, 2016; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) runs against the San Francisco 49ers. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans signed veteran David Johnson last week to provide depth along with Dwayne Washington. However, Mark Ingram returned to practice this week after missing the last three games with a knee injury. If Ingram, the franchise's all-time leading rusher, is healthy then he'll be the team’s primary option between the tackles.

New Orleans likes to use Kamara and Hill off tackle to get them in open space. Their offensive line will not only need to set the edge for them to be successful, but also open up cutback options for both runners, who have outstanding vision and burst.

49ers Run Defense

- 17.3 points per game (4th)

- 81 rushing yards/game (1st)

- 9 rushing touchdowns (12th)

- 3.4 per rush (1st)

- 56 tackles for loss

- 42% 3rd Down Percentage (23rd)

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled against the San Francisco 49ers. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco has allowed less than 100 yards rushing in seven contests this season and an average of 58 yards on the ground in their last three games. No running back has managed as many as 60 yards against them in their last 18 games.

The 49ers have three dominant linebackers in Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, and Azeez Al-Shaair. Warner is one of the league's best linebackers. He has elite awareness and leads San Francisco with 75 tackles, three for loss.

Greenlaw is an underrated defender who's right behind Warner with 74 stops, three for loss. Both are outstanding in sideline-to-sideline pursuit with explosive burst into opposing backfields. Al-Shaair is a terrific athletic complement who was limited by injury earlier this year.

October 24, 2021; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair (51) and Fred Warner (54). © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The linebackers benefit from a disruptive defensive front nearly impossible to block. Pro Bowl DE Nick Bosa gains notoriety as a pass rusher (10.5 sacks this season), but is also a physical run defender along the edge. The 49ers come at offenses with a deep edge rotation of Samson Ebukam, Kerry Hyder, Charles Omenihu, and rookie first-round choice Drake Jackson.

Disruptive DT Arik Armstead has missed the last six games and has yet to practice this week because of a foot injury. His absence further thins an interior rotation with tackles Javon Kinlaw and Maurice Hurst on injured reserve. Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway have taken the tackle reps, with the 49ers moving some of their ends inside in some situations.

San Francisco's defensive backfield swarms to the ball in run support. Safeties Talanoa Hufanga, Tashaun Gipson, and Jimmie Ward play like extra linebackers. Corners Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are quick to cut down running backs along the outside.

What to Expect

Dec 8, 2019; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) defends New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It might be unrealistic to think that the Saints will be successful with a run-heavy game plan against San Francisco. However, they'll need to have success on the ground against to help protect QB Andy Dalton against a fierce 49ers pass rush.

Alvin Kamara missed Thursday's practice with an illness. His availability will obviously be crucial. Kamara had only 15 rushing yards, but caught 7 passes for 83 yards and a score against much of this defensive personnel when the Saints beat the 49ers in a 2020 matchup.

New Orleans could also use Kamara heavily as a receiver as an extension of their running game. Taysom Hill’s usage will be key, with his versatility and aggressive running style keeping defenses on their heels.

The Saints must get push against the 49ers front and give their backs rushing lanes. New Orleans ran for 88 yards against a highly ranked Rams defense last week. Not great production, but enough to establish balance and keep drives alive. At least that much will be necessary again to pull off a Week 12 upset.

