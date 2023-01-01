The Saints have been in must-win mode for weeks, and Sunday's game against the Eagles is no different with the regular season winding down.

There's no other way to put it, but the Saints (6-9) have to win to keep their season alive. New Orleans can still win the NFC South, but they have to win their final two games and have Tampa lose their last two. The Eagles (13-2) stand in their way on Sunday, a team that has got the best of them the past two years in Philly. Here's a look at how to keep up with all the action in Week 17, with tons of things to know ahead of kickoff.

All-Time Series: The Eagles hold the all-time regular season series lead 18-12, with the Saints being 3-1 against them in the postseason.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT), Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Where to Stream: Saints App, FOX Sports Go

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 113 (NO), 99 (PHI) | XM: 388 (NO), 233 (PHI)

Referee: Jerome Boger

Current Lines: Eagles -5.5 (O/U at 41.5)

Jersey Combo: White Jerseys, White Pants

Last 5 Matchups

11/21/21 - Eagles 40, Saints 29

12/13/20 - Eagles 24, Saints 21

1/13/19 - Saints 20, Eagles 14 (NFC Divisional)

11/18/18 - Saints 48, Eagles 7

10/11/15 - Eagles 39, Saints 15

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): The game is projected in blue on FOX. CBS has the double-header, with the main afternoon draw being between the Vikings and Packers.

Saints-Eagles projected in blue on FOX. 506sports.com

Saints Storylines

LATTIMORE, OLAVE EXPECTED TO PLAY: He hasn't played since Oct. 9 when he got injured on a fluke play against the Seahawks. Lattimore has been limited in practice for weeks, but we got our hint on Friday that he could play based on what we saw. He should be starting opposite of Paulson Adebo, as New Orleans still hasn't had their full starting secondary intact all season.

Chris Olave is also expected to return to the lineup after missing last weekend with a hamstring injury. He was questionable coming in, and will end up being a big focal point of the offense against the Eagles. In 13 games this season, Olave has 940 yards and 3 touchdowns. He's 198 yards away from breaking Michael Thomas' rookie record from 2016 (1,137 yards). We'll see if Olave gets close.

O-LINE FOCUS: Josh Andrews is expected to start in place of Andrus Peat (ankle) after being elevated from the practice squad. Calvin Throckmorton will get another start at right guard, and the Saints hope to lean on their ground game to get success on Sunday. It won't be easy, so New Orleans will have to take what they can get against a very tough Eagles defense.

NOT FOCUSED ON THE PAST: Dennis Allen said on Friday, "I don't think the past two times have any bearing on what happens in this game." He said they've obviously paid attention to the tape, but were mostly focused on what's right there in front of them. The past two games have been fairly identical, with New Orleans being in a large deficit by halftime and having to play catch-up. They also were gashed on the ground. Not having Jalen Hurts in this game is certainly favorable for the Saints, so they must take advantage.

Saints-Eagles Coverage From the Week

As always, check back around kickoff for our weekly game thread.