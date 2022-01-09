Saints Inactives List Against Falcons: Week 18

It's the final regular season inactive report for the Saints season, as they desperately need a win against the Falcons in Week 18.

The Saints previously ruled out three players for Sunday's regular season finale against the Falcons. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for this important Week 18 NFC South showdown.

WR Kenny Stills

QB Ian Book

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

DB P.J. Williams (ankle)

LT Terron Armstead (knee)

Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Mark Ingram (knee), and Marcus Davenport (ankle) were all questionable going into Week 18. Ramczyk hasn't played since Week 10 against the Titans.

Saturday roster moves for the Saints included placing Caleb Benenoch on the Reserve/COVID List, and called up Malcolm Roach and KeiVarae Russell as standard elevations from the practice squad. Will Clapp was also elevated as a COVID replacement.

As always, while you wait for kickoff, hop on over to our Pregame Report to get caught up on how you can follow along with today's game.

