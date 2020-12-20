NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Chiefs vs. Saints: Pregame Report

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (10-3) pregame report from the Saints News Network.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Saints (10-3) host the Chiefs (12-1) in a highly anticipated Week 15 afternoon showdown on CBS. It's Patrick Mahomes vs. Drew Brees in the Superdome, with Andy Reid and Sean Payton matching wits. Here's how you can keep up with all the action.

Where to Watch: CBS - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506sports.com, Chiefs-Saints projected in Red

Chiefs-Saints in Red

Chiefs-Saints in Red

Where to Stream: Saints App (free), CBS Sports, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 82 (KC), 137 (NO) | XM: 380 (KC), 227 (NO)

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants

Referee: Scott Novak

Current Lines: Over/Under (52.5), Chiefs -2.5

Last 5 Matchups

  • 10/23/16 - Chiefs 27, Saints 21
  • 9/23/12 - Chiefs 27, Saints 24 (OT)
  • 11/16/08 - Saints 30, Chiefs 20
  • 11/14/04 - Saints 27, Chiefs 20
  • 12/21/97 - Chiefs 25, Saints 13

All-Time Series: Chiefs lead 6-5 and have won the past two matchups.

The last time the Saints and Chiefs met was in the 2016 season at Arrowhead. New Orleans would strike first, as Drew Brees found Brandin Cooks from 9 yards out, but then Kansas City would rattle off 21 unanswered points. Spencer Ware took an Alex Smith pass to the house from 46 yards out, and just a few minutes later Daniel Sorenson intercepted Brees to go up 14-7. Tyreek Hill would add a touchdown in the second quarter, as the Saints trailed 21-7.

New Orleans would battle back, making it 24-21 after getting touchdowns from Mark Ingram and Brandon Coleman. It looked like the Saints were poised to get the ball back and make things interesting before the two-minute warning after stopping the Chiefs, but a costly personal foul penalty by Nick Fairley extended the drive and helped Kansas City chew the clock down. They'd add a field goal with less than 30 seconds to go, and New Orleans would run out of time to sink to 2-4. 

Things to watch: Drew Brees makes his return after being on injured reserve for the past several games. Brees has 11 touchdowns (9 passing and 2 rushing) and a pick in five home starts this season. Alvin Kamara can become the 3rd running back in NFL history with four seasons of 80+ catches. Demario Davis needs 9 tackles to have his 4th consecutive 100+ tackle season.

Catch up on some of our Chiefs-Saints coverage from the week...

Pre-Game Report Week 15
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Saints: Pregame Report

Saints Trivia - Test Your Knowledge Saints vs Chiefs
Game Day

Saints-Chiefs Game Trivia in Week 15

Week 15 X-Factors
Editorial / Opinion

Saints X-Factors in Week 15

Road to #1 Seed
Game Day

Saints First-Round Bye Scenarios in Week 15

Payton and Brees
Game Day

A Positive Saints Playoffs Vibe from a Who Dat in the U.K.

USATSI_11095455_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Pass Offense vs. Chiefs Pass Defense

Saints Roster Moves Week 15
News

Saints Place Deonte Harris on IR in Flurry of Saturday Moves

NFC SOUTH PREVIEW
Editorial / Opinion

NFC South Games Preview in Week 15

Payton and Reid on Bieniemy
Editorial / Opinion

Sean Payton and Andy Reid on Eric Bieniemy's Head Coaching Future