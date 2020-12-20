Chiefs vs. Saints: Pregame Report

The Saints (10-3) host the Chiefs (12-1) in a highly anticipated Week 15 afternoon showdown on CBS. It's Patrick Mahomes vs. Drew Brees in the Superdome, with Andy Reid and Sean Payton matching wits. Here's how you can keep up with all the action.

Where to Watch: CBS - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506sports.com, Chiefs-Saints projected in Red

Chiefs-Saints in Red 506sports

Where to Stream: Saints App (free), CBS Sports, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 82 (KC), 137 (NO) | XM: 380 (KC), 227 (NO)

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants

Referee: Scott Novak

Current Lines: Over/Under (52.5), Chiefs -2.5

Last 5 Matchups

10/23/16 - Chiefs 27, Saints 21

9/23/12 - Chiefs 27, Saints 24 (OT)

11/16/08 - Saints 30, Chiefs 20

11/14/04 - Saints 27, Chiefs 20

12/21/97 - Chiefs 25, Saints 13

All-Time Series: Chiefs lead 6-5 and have won the past two matchups.

The last time the Saints and Chiefs met was in the 2016 season at Arrowhead. New Orleans would strike first, as Drew Brees found Brandin Cooks from 9 yards out, but then Kansas City would rattle off 21 unanswered points. Spencer Ware took an Alex Smith pass to the house from 46 yards out, and just a few minutes later Daniel Sorenson intercepted Brees to go up 14-7. Tyreek Hill would add a touchdown in the second quarter, as the Saints trailed 21-7.

New Orleans would battle back, making it 24-21 after getting touchdowns from Mark Ingram and Brandon Coleman. It looked like the Saints were poised to get the ball back and make things interesting before the two-minute warning after stopping the Chiefs, but a costly personal foul penalty by Nick Fairley extended the drive and helped Kansas City chew the clock down. They'd add a field goal with less than 30 seconds to go, and New Orleans would run out of time to sink to 2-4.

Things to watch: Drew Brees makes his return after being on injured reserve for the past several games. Brees has 11 touchdowns (9 passing and 2 rushing) and a pick in five home starts this season. Alvin Kamara can become the 3rd running back in NFL history with four seasons of 80+ catches. Demario Davis needs 9 tackles to have his 4th consecutive 100+ tackle season.

