Saints Run Offense vs. Chiefs Run Defense

The 10-3 New Orleans Saints can clinch their fourth consecutive NFC South championship with a victory at home this Sunday against the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs. New Orleans had their nine-game winning streak snapped last week in an upset loss at Philadelphia. It was Taysom Hill's first loss as a starting quarterback after going 3-0 in relief of an injured Drew Brees. Reports now state that Brees will be back in the starting lineup this Sunday in his first action since a November 15th victory over the 49ers.

Nov 15, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has averaged 28.3 points per game, seventh best in the league, but has slipped to 14th in total offensive yardage. The Saints have averaged 370 yards per game this season, after 391 yards per contest when Brees was in the lineup. While the New Orleans passing game wasn't as prolific with Taysom Hill behind center, the team’s running game flourished.

The Saints rank 7th in rushing offense, averaging 137 yards per game. They averaged 174.5 yards on the ground during the four games when Brees was out, running for over 200 yards twice. Their 21 rushing touchdowns are the highest in the league, and they've been held to less than 100 yards in a game just twice this season.

CHIEFS RUN DEFENSE

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) moves in for the tackle during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

New Orleans hosts a Kansas City team that ranks 17th in total defense, giving up 359 yards but just 21.6 points per game. The Chiefs rank last in red-zone defense and 20th in 3rd down percentage. They've held five opponents to 20 points or fewer eight times, but only once in their last five games, and have given up over 30 points three times.

The Chiefs rank 26th in rush defense, giving up 128.4 yards per game. They've surrendered just 11 touchdowns on the ground, but only two teams have allowed more than the 4.7 yards per carry against them. Five of Kansas City's first seven opponents gained over 140 yards rushing against them, but the Chiefs have held four of their last six opponents under 100 on the ground.

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY

Safety Daniel Sorensen leads the team in tackles followed by active linebacker Anthony Hitchens, but fellow LB Damien Wilson will miss this game with a knee injury. The Chiefs have just 36 tackles for loss this season, led by 7 from DE Frank Clark. They construct their defensive line to rush the passer, but the linebacker crew is a heady group rarely out of position. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is Kansas City's most athletic defender and will be active all over the field against the Saints.

SAINTS RUN OFFENSE

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY

Alvin Kamara leads the Saints in rushing with 723 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 4.7 per carry. Kamara is the league's best duel threat at running back and is effective between the tackles and a gamebreaker in the open field.

Latavius Murray is the more physical complement to Kamara. Murray has 581 yards and 4 scores. He averages 4.5 per carry and has the team's only 100-Yd game of the year, picking up 124 yards and scoring twice at Denver in Week 12.

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY

Taysom Hill may not get the start at quarterback, but the versatile athlete will see plenty of snaps against the Chiefs. Hill has 395 yards on the ground and 5 rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.4 per carry. He is most effective off-tackle and is a bruising runner, but has a terrific burst in the open field.

The Saints have a physical offensive line that has bullied opponents at the line of scrimmage most of the year, but G Nick Easton will miss Sunday's game with a concussion. Guards Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, and center Erik McCoy have done an outstanding job at creating cutback lanes for Kamara, Murray, and Hill all season, but must be more consistent than they were against the Eagles last week.

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The Saints will undoubtedly pass the ball more often with Brees back in the lineup, but must be able to run the ball well to maintain balance and keep the Kansas City defense off balance. That will also allow New Orleans to control the pace of the game and limit possessions for the Chiefs explosive offense. The Saints lost the physical battle on both sides of the line of scrimmage against Philadelphia. Look for them to set a physical tone offensively against the Chiefs early in this game.