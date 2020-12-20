Saints-Chiefs Game Trivia in Week 15

The New Orleans Saints have the toughest game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Saints should have met Kansas City two years ago, but now is a good time for both teams to go head-to-head for the #1 seed.

The New Orleans Saints have the most challenging game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Saints should have met Kansas City two years ago, but now is a good time for both teams to go head-to-head for the #1 seed. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will be the starter on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, per multiple sources.

New Orleans is in a tight race with the Green Bay Packers (11-3) for the NFC's top seed. The Saints' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 dropped them below the Packers - New Orleans loss to Green Bay in Week 3, 37-30. The Packers own the tie-breaker over the Saints. New Orleans could become the #2 seed if their record ties Green Bay at the end of the regular season in Week 17.

This week’s matchup marks the 12th regular-season meeting between the two teams, and their most recent meeting occurred in Week 7 of the 2016 season when the Chiefs won 27-21 at Arrowhead Stadium.

New Orleans (10-3) will host Kansas City (12-1) in the Mercedes Benz Superdome with 3,000 fans. This game may be a preview to Super Bowl LV, and CBS will televise the Chiefs vs. Saints game on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

CBS announcers will be Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. WWL Radio in New Orleans with Zach Strief and Deuce McAllister will call the live broadcast. Here is a little trivia before the battle begins.

1. True or False? The Chiefs and the Saints nearly met in the Super Bowl two seasons ago, but both lost controversial conference championship games (the Saints lost to the Rams after the refs missed a blatant pass interference penalty, and Mahomes never got to touch the ball in overtime against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

2. WR Michael Thomas posted his first 100 yards receiving game of his career in the Saints’ last matchup vs. Kansas City in 2016. How many times has Thomas accomplished this feat in his career?

3. True or False? The Saints and Chiefs are the clashes of the titans on offense. These franchises lead the NFL in points in the past three years, but not this season.

4. Sean Payton and Andy Reid have coached a combined 37 seasons in the NFL. They have faced each other six times throughout their careers. How many wins does Payton have vs. Reid?

5. Both QBs Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes have thrown for 5,000 yards in a single season. Brees has done it five times, while Mahomes has hit this milestone once. How many other quarterbacks have accumulated 5,000 passing yards in a single season?

6. In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chiefs moved up a whopping 17 spots to leapfrog the Saints and select QB Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick. New Orleans highly scouted the former Texas Tech gunslinger out of college, but ultimately did not get the chance to draft him. Who did the Saints choose with their first-round pick in 2017?

7. RB Alvin Kamara has the 3rd most catches by a non-WR in 2020, as he has accumulated 77 receptions this season. Which Chiefs player has the most catches for a non-WR this year?

8. The last time the Saints beat the Chiefs was in 2008. New Orleans defeated Kansas City 30-20 at Arrowhead Stadium. Drew Brees threw for 266 yards and a touchdown in the win. Who was the opposing starting QB for the Chiefs in that game?

9. Coming into 2020, four teams have made the playoffs for three or more consecutive seasons. Both the Saints and Chiefs are on this exclusive list. Who are the other two teams?

10. With a win on Sunday, New Orleans would clinch their 4th straight NFC South division title. Last week, Kansas City secured the top spot of the AFC West in 2020. How many consecutive seasons have the Chiefs won this division?

11. Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has a league-leading 14 receiving touchdowns so far this year. Who was the last Saints player to catch at least 14 touchdowns in a single season?

12. Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo held the same position for New Orleans in 2012. That season, the Saints were on the wrong side of history giving up the most yards ever by a defense. How many yards did New Orleans give up that season?

A. 6,557 B. 5,995 C. 7,042 D. 7,355

13. What Kansas City Chiefs New Orleans native scored his first NFL interception at the Superdome against Drew Brees zone while playing for the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie?

14. True or False? The home team, New Orleans Saints, is fighting to secure the NFC's top seed and a first-round bye for the playoffs. If the Chiefs lose, they could still clinch No. 1 in the AFC by beating the Falcons and Chargers.

15. Saints' head coach Sean Payton and Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid are regarded as two of the NFL's top offensive minds over the past 15-20 years. Coach Payton shared that his players find a way to find creative ways to run an offense every year. How does Coach Payton prepare for creative play calls throughout the season?

A. Study the strengths and weaknesses of opponents each week B. Studying the entire league to identify unique tendencies & develops? C. Find out of the ordinary plays and make it the ordinary and practice it D. None of the above

New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) calls a play in the huddle in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

ANSWERS:

1. True

2. 23

3. False

4. 4

5. 6

6. CB Marshon Lattimore

7. TE Travis Kelce

8. Tyler Thigpen

9. Eagles and Patriots.

10. 5

11. TE Jimmy Graham

12. C

13. Tyrann Mathieu

14. True

15. B

Article Contributor Andrew Gullotta, Saints News Network Intern.