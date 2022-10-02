LONDON -- The Saints are set to take on the Vikings soon from London, and we have our inactive list for today's game. Several players were previously ruled out for New Orleans on their final injury report, and Sunday sees another key starter out of the lineup.

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

S Marcus Maye (rib)

WR Michael Thomas (toe)

RB Tony Jones Jr.

RB Alvin Kamara (rib)

OL Andrus Peat (concussion)

TE Nick Vannett

New Orleans will be without four of their offensive starters today, and are going to have to find a way. Latavius Murray and J.P. Holtz were elevated from the practice squad for this game, as Holtz has experience working at fullback for the offense. Adam Prentice was waived ahead of the game, and Jake Luton was signed to the active roster.

While you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report for Sunday and be sure to check out our other coverage from this week.

Vikings-Saints Coverage From the Week