Skip to main content

Saints Inactives List: Week 4

A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints in London for their Week 4 matchup with the Vikings.

LONDON -- The Saints are set to take on the Vikings soon from London, and we have our inactive list for today's game. Several players were previously ruled out for New Orleans on their final injury report, and Sunday sees another key starter out of the lineup.

  • QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
  • S Marcus Maye (rib)
  • WR Michael Thomas (toe)
  • RB Tony Jones Jr.
  • RB Alvin Kamara (rib)
  • OL Andrus Peat (concussion)
  • TE Nick Vannett

New Orleans will be without four of their offensive starters today, and are going to have to find a way. Latavius Murray and J.P. Holtz were elevated from the practice squad for this game, as Holtz has experience working at fullback for the offense. Adam Prentice was waived ahead of the game, and Jake Luton was signed to the active roster. 

While you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report for Sunday and be sure to check out our other coverage from this week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Vikings-Saints Coverage From the Week

In This Article (2)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

USATSI_18894514_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 4

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_10544154_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Passing Attack vs. Vikings Pass Defense

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19156532_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 4 Vikings Game

By John Hendrix
USATSI_13881261_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Announce 4 Moves Before Game Against Vikings

By Bob Rose
Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints
Game Day

X-Factors: Vikings @ Saints in London | Week 4

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_13875773_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Pass Defense vs. Vikings Passing Attack

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19117094 (1)
Editorial / Opinion

NFL Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 4

By Carla Antoine and Sam Lucio
USATSI_18880239_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Andy Dalton Could Save Saints Season

By Bob Rose