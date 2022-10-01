The Saints (1-2) are in desperate need of a win, but they're going to have to have much better execution in this game if they want to beat the Vikings (2-1). New Orleans is turning to Andy Dalton this week, and will also be without Michael Thomas (toe) and Andrus Peat (concussion) on offense. London has historically been good to New Orleans, and they're hoping that that continues on Sunday from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here's our pregame report.

All-Time Series: The Vikings hold the regular season series lead 19-12, and are 4-1 against the Saints in the postseason.

Where to Watch: NFL Network (8:30 a.m. CT, 2:30 p.m. locally), Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter), Jamie Erdahl (field reporter); additionally, those in the New Orleans markets will be able to watch the game on WWL-TV

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); Westwood One (National Radio): Bill Rosinski, Derek Rackley; SIRIUS: 106 (MIN), 83 (NO) | XM: 386 (MIN), 228 (NO) | National: 113 (XM), 220 (Sirius)

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Current Lines: Vikings -3.5 (O/U at 41.5)

Jersey Combo: Color Rush, Black Helmets

Last 5 Matchups

12/25/20 - Saints 52, Vikings 33

1/5/20 - Vikings 26, Saints 20 (NFC Wild Card)

10/28/18 - Saints 30, Vikings 20

1/14/18 - Vikings 29, Saints 24 (NFC Divisional)

9/11/17 - Vikings 29, Saints 19

Saints Storylines

ENTER THE RED RIFLE: Andy Dalton gets the start after Jameis Winston (back/ankle) was downgraded from doubtful to out on Saturday. Dalton is an experienced veteran in this league, and this is the exact reason New Orleans brought him in. He doesn't have to throw 40 times or go for over 300 yards, just be efficient, execute, and help the team put points up on the board in the first few quarters. The confidence level is there for him, and he should have good chemistry with the receivers, something that's dated back to the spring.

RUNNING BACK WATCH: It's interesting that Latavius Murray was elevated from the practice squad for this game. Alvin Kamara (rib) enters this game as questionable again, so that is something to keep a close eye on. Even if Kamara plays, we'll undoubtedly watch his usage.

ADEBO WATCH: Paulson Adebo may not get 100 precent of the snaps in this game, but we should see more usage in this game. Last week against the Panthers, the team would roll Adebo in on the outside on 3rd Down situations and kick Bradley Roby in the slot. We'll see if he splits time with Roby and how much usage the second-year corner gets. The Saints secondary is definitely better with him in the lineup, and will have their hands full with the Vikings receiving threats.

