Week 10: Saints Inactives List Against Titans

A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints for their Week 10 matchup against the Titans.

A few Saints players were ruled out ahead of Week 10's matchup with the Titans, with C.J. Gardner-Johnson going to injured reserve on Saturday. Here's a look at the inactive list for New Orleans for Sunday's game in Nashville.

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

LB Andrew Dowell

DE Jalyn Holmes

LT Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)

TE Nick Vannett

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

In addition to sending Gardner-Johnson to IR on Saturday, the Saints also waived defensive tackle Christian Ringo, elevated offensive lineman Will Clapp to the active roster from the practice squad, activated defensive back Ken Crawley from injured reserve, and signed wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster. Linebacker Chase Hansen also returned to the team on the practice squad.

As we alluded to in our coverage this week, James Hurst should fill in at left tackle and Calvin Throckmorton at left guard. Will Clapp will get usage in jumbo sets, while P.J. Williams likely gets the nod in the slot. Hopefully getting Juwan Johnson in the lineup will also help in the red zone for the Saints.

As always, while you wait for kickoff, hop on over to our Pregame Report.

Saints-Titans Coverage From the Week