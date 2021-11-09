Saints Work Out Running Backs, Waive Chasen Hansen

The Saints tried out a few running backs on Tuesday, also waiving Chase Hansen. According to a report, Alvin Kamara might be a little banged up.

While the NFL is on Odell Beckham Jr. watch, which is surely going to include the Saints in that mix, there's some news to pass along on Tuesday afternoon. For starters, the team waived linebacker Chase Hansen. However, that's not the big news.

Alvin Kamara might be a little hurt after the loss to the Falcons. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill details that the Saints tried out several running backs on Tuesday, and Kamara's status is something we'll have to watch.

Saints tried out three running backs today. Have been hearing whispers that Kamara might have gotten a little banged up on Sunday. Something to monitor this week.

Kamara went into the medical tent during the Falcons game, but it wasn't a long stay. Albert Breer revealed that Kerryon Johnson was one of the backs to work out for the team, with the other two being Josh Adams and Rodney Smith.

We'll get our first look at player availability on Wednesday, but this would be a huge blow to the Saints offense not having Kamara in the mix. Mark Ingram is definitely capable of handling carries, and a quick practice squad elevation for Lamar Miller would absolutely make sense.

