Watch: Jameis Winston's Hilarious Entrance on Crutches at 'Dining for Dreamers' Event

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston made a grand and hilarious entrance on crutches at Devoted Dreamers event.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston made a grand and hilarious entrance on crutches at Devoted Dreamers event.

Winston entered through a cloud of smoke, paused, and limped his way to the center of the room. Next, he gave a twist or shimmy dance that led to loud applause.

He and several teammates were at the Devoted Dreamers function in support of Demario and Tamela Davis.

DINING FOR DREAMERS

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis will host his inaugural event, “Dining for Dreamers,” on Monday, November 8th at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Devoted Dreamers Foundation and United Way’s Hurricane Ida relief efforts, Dining for Dreams, the signature fundraiser for Demario's Devoted Dreamers Foundation, will see some of your favorite Saints hang up their cleats for an apron!.

The evening also included a live and silent auction and raffle.

Demario’s foundation, Devoted Dreamers, has a mission of equipping the next generation leaders with the tools to be successful spiritually, mentally, and physically.

Jameis Winston was injured in Week 9 as the Saints confronted Tampa Bay inside Caesars Superdome on Halloween. Unfortunately for Winston and the Saints, he tore his ACL and damaged the MCL in his left knee. The Saints quarterback is on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Falcons-Saints Post Game Coverage