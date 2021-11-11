Saints Lose Out On Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes

So much for the notion that Odell Beckham Jr. was going to 'take his time' to make a decision on his next team. According to a Thursday afternoon report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams have landed the free agent wide receiver. We had some brief drama out of the decision, as it appeared he was going to choose the Packers possibly. However, he is headed to the West Coast.

The Rams weren't a team directly linked to Beckham Jr. initially, but seemed to have come out of nowhere to acquire him to join Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

This means the Saints are going to roll the rest of the season with what they have, and they'll simply have to be better. Perhaps it was never an ideal situation for the Louisiana native to come home, but you can understand the decision given the situation. Well see if the New Orleans receivers can put things together facing the back 9 of the season.

