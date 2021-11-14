Week 10 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Saints vs. Titans Pregame Report - Week 10

    The Saints march into Nashville to take on the Titans on Sunday in a noon kickoff. Here's our pregame report for New Orleans.
    The Saints (5-3) travel in Week 10 to take on a red-hot Titans (7-2) squad as part of seven early kickoffs on Sunday. New Orleans is coming off a disappointing home loss to the Falcons, while the Titans had a big primetime win over the Rams on Sunday night. Here's a look at things ahead of kickoff.

    All-Time Series: Titans lead the all-time series 8-6-1. Saints have won 2 out of the past 3 matchups.

    Where to Watch: CBS (12 p.m. CT), Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter

    Where to Stream: Fubo, NFL Mobile, Saints App, Fox Sports GO, Yahoo Sports App

    Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 136 (NO), 111 (TEN) | XM: 386 (NO), 231 (TEN) | SXM App: 822 (NO), 830 (TEN)

    Referee: Jerome Boger

    Current Lines: Titans -3 (O/U at 44.0)

    Jersey Combo: White Jerseys, Black Pants

    Last 5 Matchups

    • 12/22/19 - Saints 38, Titans 28
    • 11/8/15 - Titans 34, Saints 28 (OT)
    • 12/11/11 - Saints 22, Titans 17
    • 9/4/07 - Titans 31, Saints 14
    • 9/21/03 - Titans 27, Saints 12

    Broadcast Map (via 506sports): Check your local listings, but the game is projected in blue.

    Saints-Titans projected in Blue for the CBS Early game slate.

    Saints-Titans projected in Blue for the CBS Early game slate.

    Saints Storylines

    The Saints are down several starters in this game, which includes Terron Armstead and Alvin Kamara. Both will be missed, but this also feels like when New Orleans rallies and is able to put together a good game. Expect James Hurst to start at left tackle in place of Armstead, while rookie Calvin Throckmorton will see action at left guard. That whole left side of the line will be tested by the Titans pass rush, and it's an area that can't afford to break on the day.

    For Kamara, Mark Ingram will handle the bulk of the workload on Sunday, and we should see some Ty Montgomery mixed in. Going into this one, Ingram needs just 20 rushing yards to become the franchise's all-time leading rusher. It would have been nice for him to break the record at home, but it's still a poetic ending of sorts for him to be able to capture the title after being away for a couple seasons.

    Also missing from this game will be C.J. Gardner-Johnson, as he went to injured reserve on Saturday. Slot duties could fall to P.J. Williams in this one. It wouldn't be surprising to see Bradley Roby some here too, but he normally rotates in for Paulson Adebo. Defensively, New Orleans must get a pass rush going better than they did against Matt Ryan. This feels like a game where you want to have Ryan Tannehill beat you, and it might be a bit tougher without Julio Jones in the lineup.

    Sean Payton stressed the importance of footing in this game, citing how many players the team saw slip when watching film. They were using molded cleats, and said the Saints will go with screw in ones. Payton said, "We're not asking them. This is what you're wearing." Let's hope there's not a Mike Bell on Sunday.

    This is the first of two straight road trips for the Saints, as they go to Philly next week and take on the Eagles. To say that this game is pretty important for New Orleans is probably an understatement. They have Buffalo and Dallas right after these two, and they essentially need to get these next two on the road, or it'll make things a bit tougher in the playoff hunt.

    Saints-Titans Coverage From the Week

