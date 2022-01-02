Alvin Kamara Repeats as Jim Finks Award Winner

New Orleans Saints' star running back repeats as the 2021 Jim Finks Award winner.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara repeats as the 2021 Jim Finks Award winner.

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara always has engaging conversations with the local media and beat writers. Each week you can expect a "Kamaraism" to come out and be quoted in articles.

The reporters present the Jim Finks award to the most cooperative player during training camp and regular season.

The award is in honor of former New Orleans Saints general manager Jim Finks.

Previous Five Jim Finks Award Winners:

2020 - Alvin Kamara, RB

2019 - Terron Armstead, OT

2018 - Sheldon Rankins, DT

2017 - Sheldon Rankins, DT

2016 - Willie Snead, WR

New Orleans selected Alvin Kamara as the 67th overall draft pick in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Kamara earned the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award after starting 16 games and accounting for 728 rushing and 826 receiving yards, and 14 total touchdowns.

The All-Pro running back has registered 4,060 rushing and 3,179 receiving yards, and 67 total touchdowns (47 rushing, 19 receiving, 1 return) in his five seasons with the Saints organization.

