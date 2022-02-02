Demario Davis Talks Sean Payton, Brian Flores Lawsuit

Demario Davis spoke with Jim Rome on Wednesday, discussing Sean Payton and his decision to step down and the Brian Flores lawsuit against the NFL.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis appeared on The Jim Rome Show on Wednesday, and weighed in on several topics around the NFL. He talked about the Brian Flores lawsuit and impact Sean Payton made on him, as well as reflecting on his decision to step down.

"It was so many emotions," Davis said.

"I knew Coach Payton was a great coach and a great offensive mind, but I didn't know how good of a head coach he was when I signed here 4 years ago."

The Saints invested in Davis as a free agent back in 2018, and the pairing has been one of the best additions for New Orleans. He's a huge leader in the locker room, and has showed no signs of slowing down despite what age may say. In September 2020, Davis signed a 3-year contract extension with the team, and he'll be important to what they do with a new head coach.

Davis added, "So, having an opportunity to play for him and play underneath him and see all that goes into why he's had the success that he's had. It definitely raised my level of play being around him and the culture that he helped to foster."

"Being in that environment grew me as a player. It grew me as an individual. It grew me as a person. It grew me in the mindset that it takes to be a winner in this game and the type of preparation that you have to put into it."

Davis praised Payton's greatness as a coach and how he should be in the Hall of Fame one day because of the family environment he created and how people wanted to be a part of it.

Demario Davis on Sean Payton

Demario Davis on the Brian Flores Lawsuit

Davis talked at length about the Brian Flores lawsuit against the NFL and the barriers that Black people face in the NFL and in the country in general, and also what he is doing to help bring about change. Davis said the it exposes a broken system.

The Saints conducted their head coaching interview with Flores on Tuesday, to which general manager Mickey Loomis said that he had a great interview and was very impressive. Loomis also said that Flores told him afterwards about the lawsuit that was coming.

You can check out the full audio interview here.

Read More Saints News