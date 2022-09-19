Skip to main content

NFL Makes Decision on Mike Evans’ Suspension After Marshon Lattimore Fight

Mike Evans will miss time after fight with Saints' Marshon Lattimore.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just gotten some horrible news as they found out that Mike Evans is going to be suspended one game for his fight with Marshon Lattimore during Sunday's win against the New Orleans Saints.

With Mike Evans getting suspended for one game, this means that the Buccaneers' offense is going to be without him as they take on a star-studded Green Bay Packers team led by Aaron Rodgers. Tampa Bay was hopeful that Evans was going to be able to play in this contest, but the NFL decided that what he did was inexcusable and he needed to be suspended for at least one game.

There are a few different ways to look at this, but he was sticking up for Tom Brady and that shouldn't be looked at as a bad thing. Marshon Lattimore clearly said something to Brady and Evans didn't like that. He's sticking up for his guy and there's truly nothing wrong with that. It is unfortunate that he's going to miss this game and hurt his team's chances of winning, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers still have enough to get the job done.

Tampa Bay currently sits at 2-0 on the season, while the Green Bay Packers are currently 1-1 after an impressive 27-10 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

It will be interesting to see how the Buccaneers' offense looks without their top receiver in this one, but once again, Tom Brady still has more than enough to be able to complete this task without him.

