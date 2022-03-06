Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumor to the Saints Emerges

The Saints have said their most important decision this offseason is figuring out their quarterback situation, and the new league will be here before we know it. While there's been a popular belief of the team re-signing Jameis Winston and him being an option, another name has emerged that is sure to raise a couple of eyebrows.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported a rumor from the Scouting Combine that the Saints are tied to Jimmy Garoppolo.

“The wildest rumor I heard this week? Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo potentially pairing with New Orleans. This would be a surprise since many around the league expect Jameis Winston to return to the Saints. But if Rodgers and Wilson aren’t moved, Garoppolo becomes one of the top options available. Maybe New Orleans at least kicks this idea around.”

Naturally, the team would have to trade with the 49ers to get him, and they're also a somewhat familiar partner to deal with. In 2022, Garoppolo's salary cap hit is $26.95 million to San Francisco, as he enters the last year of his contract. He recently underwent shoulder surgery on his throwing arm, but is expected to be ready for the summer. All 49ers' Grant Cohn gave some further insight on why the clock is ticking here.

It was just a few days ago that ESPN's Field Yates predicted that Garopplo could land with the Steelers, who also have a massive hole to fill with Ben Roethislberger retiring. The Saints need to get this right, and are undoubtedly going to turn over every stone to do so. Whoever the future quarterback is of the team will need to get on the same page with Michael Thomas very quickly, and New Orleans will also need to give proper attention to the pass-catching options.

The new league year starts on March 16, and the upcoming week could prove to be quite eventful for Mickey Loomis and company.

