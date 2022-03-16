Skip to main content
Player(s)
David Onyemata, James Hurst
Team(s)
New Orleans Saints

Report: Onyemata and Hurst Restructured Contracts Create Additional Cap Space for Saints

The New Orleans Saints received additional cap space after new restructured contracts with defensive and offensive linemen.

The New Orleans Saints faced a daunting task at the start of the offseason with almost $77M over the NFL salary-cap limit.   Mickey Loomis (GM) and Khai Harley (VP of Football Administration) attacked the project with precision and cut down huge contracts of several of the team's key players

The latest players' contract revisions may have helped New Orleans become compliant with the NFL salary cap limit of $208.2 million.

Defensive tackle David Onyemata and offensive lineman James Hurst are the latest Saints players to agree to have their current contracts reworked.  Field Yates reported that New Orleans "created $7.015M by reworking" those players' contracts.  

David Onyemata

Onyemata, 29, in his fifth season, was projected to receive a base salary of $7.5M, a prorated bonus of $4.67M, and roster bonus of $1M totaling a cap hit of $13.17M.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hurst's total cap hit was estimated at $4.425M with $1.825 base salary, $1.0M prorated bonus, and $1.6M in other bonuses.

James Hurst

Both linemen are important for New Orleans to retain.  Hurst provided versatility and stability at the offensive tackle position.   Left tackle Terron Armstead is expected to be high on the radar of several NFL teams - including the Saints - as free agency begins this afternoon.

David Onyemata is the anchor in the middle of Dennis Allen's stellar defensive line.  Last season, he served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL PED policy.  The Saints missed the "Big O" in the middle at the beginning of the season.  Onyemata played in 11 games and recorded two sacks, 10 QB Hits, 2 TFL, 1 FR, and 34 total tackles upon returning to the lineup.    

The NFL free agency period officially begins at 3 PM CT/74 PM ET, per the league office.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Marcus Davenport vs. Packers
News

Saints Restructure Marcus Davenport's Contract, Create More Salary-Cap Space

By Kyle T. Mosley1 hour ago
USATSI_17388182_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Awarded 2 Compensatory Picks for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Bob Rose4 hours ago
USATSI_15391504_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Sign Ex-Jets Safety Marcus Maye

By John Hendrix11 hours ago
USATSI_17416915_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints, Bradley Roby Agree on Contract Extension

By John Hendrix11 hours ago
USATSI_11773790_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Former Saints S Marcus Williams Agrees to a Free-Agent Deal With Ravens

By Bob Rose21 hours ago
USATSI_17388189_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Invaluable Saints Defender Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Had His Most Productive Campaign in 2021

By Bob Rose23 hours ago
Allen Robinson-Chicago Bears Wide Receiver
Editorial / Opinion

How the Saints Could Approach Wide Receiver Market in Free Agency

By John HendrixMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17479320_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints, Chiefs Are High on Jarvis Landry

By John HendrixMar 14, 2022