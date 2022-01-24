Saints Add Adams, Merritt on Reserve/Future Contracts

Skip to main content

Saints Add Two Players on Reserve/Future Deals

The Saints add some more offensive talent through reserve/future deals.

On a day that's been dominated by Sean Payton rumblings for the Saints, Monday did see two transactions happen. The team announced the additions of running back Josh Adams and wide receiver Kirk Merritt on reserve/future deals.

The transaction brings New Orleans up to 16 total players added through those contracts. Adams spent a couple of months on the team's practice squad last season, while Merritt was with the Miami Dolphins for the past couple of years after going undrafted in 2020.

Merritt, who was actually a big Saints fans growing up, played locally at Destrehan High School. He revealed four days ago that he was joining the team, saying that it was a childhood ream of his to play for New Orleans.

Things might heat up for the Saints in a short matter of time surrounding the future of Sean Payton, and the Senior Bowl is next week. New Orleans has had a knack for finding talent there, and this season will prove to be no different.

