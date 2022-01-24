Report: Saints Owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's Status - 'We Don't Know, Who Knows?'

Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stands during the National Anthem with team owner Gayle Benson (middle left) and team president Dennis Lauscha (middle right) before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday morning, a WDSU reporter was able to speak with Mrs. Benson. The station's Fletcher Mackel posted the video of the encounter.

The reporter asked Benson, "Any word on what's going on with Sean Payton?" She replied, "You know Sean, we don't know. You know, who knows? Benson chuckled. "We'll find out soon enough, I guess. I don't think any of us know. But, he'll let us know soon enough."