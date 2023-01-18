Saints G Cesar Ruiz Eligible for Fifth-Year Rookie Option

In addition to other free agent decisions facing the Saints this offseason, New Orleans must decide whether to pick up a fifth-year rookie option on G Cesar Ruiz.

NFL teams have until May 1 to exercise a fifth-year option on first round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. All rookie draft choices are given four-year contracts to start their career. However, first-round picks can have their contract extended for a fifth year after their third NFL season.

For the New Orleans Saints, that player is G Cesar Ruiz. The 24th overall selection out of Michigan in the 2020 NFL Draft, Ruiz was a center for the Wolverines but was converted to guard by the Saints. He has occasionally moved back to center if starter Erik McCoy missed time with injury.

Ruiz had an up-and-down rookie year, appearing in 15 games but starting just nine plus two playoff games. He regressed in 2021, although he was the only offensive player to start all 17 games and played every offensive snap. Ruiz was erratic, at best, as a run blocker and struggled badly in pass protection.

Entering his third season, many had already labeled Ruiz as a draft bust. Instead, the 23-year-old lineman responded with his best year as a pro. He was arguably the team’s most consistent lineman before missing the final three games with a Lisfranc injury.

Ruiz developed into a dominant run blocker at times and vastly improved his pass blocking. He possesses tremendous upper-body power and has the mobility to effectively pull outside at 6'4" and 316-Lbs.

Entering his fourth year, Ruiz will cost just under $4.1 million against the Saints salary cap in 2023. His salary would more than double if New Orleans picked up his fifth-year option for 2024, but could be one of the league's most sought-after interior linemen if allowed to hit the open market.

New Orleans had picked up fifth-year options on their previous five first-round picks before Ruiz - Marcus Davenport, Ryan Ramczyk, Marshon Lattimore, Sheldon Rankins, and Andrus Peat.

The Saints ultimately reached contract extensions with Ramczyk, Lattimore, and Peat. Rankins left as a free agent after his fifth season with the Saints, with Davenport expected to do the same this offseason. The last first-round choice that wasn't with New Orleans for at least five years was WR Brandin Cooks, the 20th overall pick in 2014 that was traded after three seasons.

