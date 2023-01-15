The Panthers are now in on Sean Payton, as they have received permission to interview him from the Saints.

The Carolina Panthers have entered the Sean Payton conversation officially, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday afternoon. According to his report, Carolina has received permission from the Saints to interview Payton.

It's the fourth known team that will be interviewing Sean Payton, as the Panthers join the Cardinals, Broncos, and Texans. GM Mickey Loomis said on Friday that any team wishing to get into the discussion for Payton would have to meet the Saints asking price, which is said to be at least one first round pick.

Loomis said, "They have to get our permission to have a discussion with him. And then we have to have the compensation settled before they can actually make an offer to hire him."

Currently, Carolina has the 9th Overall pick in 2023's draft. They picked up an additional 2nd Round pick from the Christian McCaffrey trade. So, the assets are there.

A move to the NFC South for Payton would certainly be interesting and intriguing. We'll see how things play out, and we're going to pay close attention to what happens in Los Angeles after the Chargers' collapse against the Jaguars.

