The Saints News Network staff gives you our thoughts on where former Saints coach Sean Payton will end up in 2023.

There will be several major storylines surrounding the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The biggest one is where, or if, former coach Sean Payton coaches in 2023. Payton surprisingly resigned last January at the conclusion of a 9-8 finish to 2021. He worked this past season as an analyst for Fox Sports while replacement Dennis Allen steered New Orleans to a 7-10 record.

Payton is still under contract with the Saints for the next two seasons. He's hinted strongly at a desire to coach again but has also indicated that he's comfortable in the Fox studio. If Payton were to coach anywhere else next season, a team would have to work out a trade with the Saints.

Not surprisingly, there has already been interest. The Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans have been granted permission to interview Payton about their vacancies. Division rival Carolina and the Indianapolis Colts are also looking for head coaches.

There were previous rumors that Sean McVay could step away from the Los Angeles Rams. The Chargers and Dallas Cowboys could also make coaching moves if they fall to an early-round playoff exit. Perhaps he doesn't coach at all and remains with Fox for another year.

Payton is not officially allowed to interview until Tuesday, January 17, when he is expected to speak to the Broncos. The Saints are said to be expecting at least a first-round pick in exchange for their ex-coach, but they've not officially announced their compensation demands.

Could there be another surprise coaching vacancy like Payton's resignation caused last year? The Saints News Network team gives you our thoughts on where Sean Payton ends up in 2023.

John Hendrix

Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks at his call sheet against Miami Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Sean Payton buzz is really picking up, and I only expect it to get higher after the Wild Card round plays out. Payton said on FOX that he gave himself a '7 out of 10' chance that he returns to broadcasting, but we know where his heart is.

Payton has cited a strong front office and good ownership as desirable traits for his decision on where to go next. Not every option that's presented itself will offer that, and there's also a need to have some pieces in place to take on a head coaching position.

Arizona is in a slightly better cap space than Denver is currently, but Houston has the best outlook with north of $40 million in space. Where I feel the best opportunity for Payton is Houston. The Texans have some young pieces and they could part with one of their first round picks and still be okay. They can be easily fixed in a division that could make Payton look really good.

In reality, Payton would probably pick someone like the Chargers if the opening becomes available. The Cowboys spot is something that has been floated for years because of the ties. Given the teams that are open right now that have actual interviews scheduled and their outlook, all seem plausible.

This boils down to a few things. Does Payton want to work with a veteran, the up-and-comer off a brutal injury, or go with who he gets to pick at quarterback? What outside factors, like bringing a Vic Fangio on to the defense, would make a situation better? What GM could Payton work with the best that will give him a lot of influence and control? There’s a lot more intel needed, but it’s a fascinating development this offseason.

Kyle T. Mosley

Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks at his phone on a time out during the first half of game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton is a highly respected head coach in the NFL and has several options to consider for his next coaching job. Arizona is considered one of his best options, as the team has a strong organization and a talented roster. Denver is also attractive, as it has a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson waiting for the right head coach to take over the team.

Houston has a great fanbase and facilities, but the ownership and front office have needed a better track record hiring head coaches in recent years. Carolina is another possibility, but more information about a connection between Payton and the Panthers' ownership is needed.

Ultimately, Payton may choose to stay with Fox Sports as an analyst, or he may decide to take on a new challenge with a team like Arizona, Denver, or Houston.

My prediction, Fox Sports Wins!

Bob Rose

Nov 14, 2021; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton after a call by the officials against the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

I've said since this summer that I thought there was a strong chance that coach Payton would wind up with the Cardinals or the Chargers. Now that the Arizona rumor has picked up steam recently, I'm not about to back off that prediction.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray may miss the start of the 2023 season because of an ACL injury, but he's still thought of as one of the league's best young quarterbacks. Arizona has a trio of explosive receivers and two talented tight ends, though do have some issues at running back and along the offensive line.

Before injuries ravaged the unit this season, the Cardinals had a top-10 offense the previous two years. Even with the retirement of DE J.J. Watt, Arizona also has some dynamic talent on the defensive side at all three levels.

Payton has said that if he coaches again, he'll have to feel comfortable with the ownership and front office. The Bidwell family will never be confused with the better ownership in professional sports. However, Arizona is also the only current coaching vacancy that also has an opening at General Manager. Perhaps Payton could be reunited with current Saints Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting Jeff Ireland in Arizona?

The Sean Payton Sweepstakes is probably just in its infancy. There will be plenty of rumors, negotiations, and offers before its completion. New Orleans could greatly benefit with as many teams as possible involved because that would likely drive up the cost to get him.

In the end, I believe Sean Payton will be the coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

