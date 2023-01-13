Dennis Allen will be returning to coach the Saints in 2023, as general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed during Friday's press conference with the media. Earlier in the week in his end of the year presser, Dennis Allen expressed confidence in being back, as that was the indication that he was given.

There's been a considerable amount of outside noise regarding the future of Sean Payton, but he's not in the plans for the Saints going forward. New Orleans is going to have a lot of things to figure out going into next season, and Loomis said that player and coaching evaluations have not taken place yet. They're expected to happen next week.

Given the team's lack of success this season at 7-10, there's going to have be to some changes made in New Orleans. Sticking with Dennis Allen could mean that he'll be pressured early in the season to produce some wins for the Saints, or things might not end favorably.

