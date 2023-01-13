Dennis Allen to Remain Saints Coach
Dennis Allen will be returning to coach the Saints in 2023, as general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed during Friday's press conference with the media. Earlier in the week in his end of the year presser, Dennis Allen expressed confidence in being back, as that was the indication that he was given.
There's been a considerable amount of outside noise regarding the future of Sean Payton, but he's not in the plans for the Saints going forward. New Orleans is going to have a lot of things to figure out going into next season, and Loomis said that player and coaching evaluations have not taken place yet. They're expected to happen next week.
Given the team's lack of success this season at 7-10, there's going to have be to some changes made in New Orleans. Sticking with Dennis Allen could mean that he'll be pressured early in the season to produce some wins for the Saints, or things might not end favorably.
Read More Saints News
- Cardinals, Texans to Interview Sean Payton
- Saints 2022 Offensive Game Balls
- Important Offseason Dates for the Saints
- Cam Jordan Deserves Another Year With Saints
- What's Next for Jameis Winston?
- 20 Questions We Have for the Saints in the Offseason
- Takeaways from Dennis Allen's Press Conference
- Dennis Allen Expects to be Back in 2023
- Trevor Penning Suffered Lisfranc Injury, Surgery Coming
- Saints Bumble Their Way to an Abysmal Finale
- Saints Projected Opponents for 2023
- Saints' Ineptitude on Offense Leads to Disappointing Loss to Panthers
- Report: Saints Restructure Contract of WR Michael Thomas
- 2023 Saints Free Agents: First Glimpse
- Jameis Winston Wins Saints' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award
- Saints, Pelicans Donate AEDs to NORD and JPRD