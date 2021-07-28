Sports Illustrated home
Wil Lutz, P.J. Williams to Start Saints Camp on NFI List

Wil Lutz and P.J. Williams will start Saints training camp on the NFI list.
The Saints will be without kicker Wil Lutz and defensive back P.J. Williams when they start training camp on Thursday.

Wil Lutz won't be out long, according to Mickey Loomis

Wil Lutz won't be out long, according to Mickey Loomis

General manager Mickey Loomis said during his Wednesday evening press conference that both players are dealing with soft tissue injuries, and will be on the NFI (non-football injury). Loomis said that the team will not be working out kickers in Lutz's absence, as he doesn't expect him to be sidelined long.

Lutz and Williams join Derrick Kelly (NFI) and Michael Thomas (PUP) as four Saints who won't be available.

