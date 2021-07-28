Lutz, P.J. Williams to Start Saints Camp on NFI

Wil Lutz and P.J. Williams will start Saints training camp on the NFI list.

The Saints will be without kicker Wil Lutz and defensive back P.J. Williams when they start training camp on Thursday.

Wil Lutz won't be out long, according to Mickey Loomis New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) screams as he runs from the field after kicking a game wining field goal against the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Mickey Loomis said during his Wednesday evening press conference that both players are dealing with soft tissue injuries, and will be on the NFI (non-football injury). Loomis said that the team will not be working out kickers in Lutz's absence, as he doesn't expect him to be sidelined long.

Lutz and Williams join Derrick Kelly (NFI) and Michael Thomas (PUP) as four Saints who won't be available.

