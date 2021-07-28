Wil Lutz, P.J. Williams to Start Saints Camp on NFI List
Wil Lutz and P.J. Williams will start Saints training camp on the NFI list.
The Saints will be without kicker Wil Lutz and defensive back P.J. Williams when they start training camp on Thursday.
General manager Mickey Loomis said during his Wednesday evening press conference that both players are dealing with soft tissue injuries, and will be on the NFI (non-football injury). Loomis said that the team will not be working out kickers in Lutz's absence, as he doesn't expect him to be sidelined long.
Lutz and Williams join Derrick Kelly (NFI) and Michael Thomas (PUP) as four Saints who won't be available.
Read More Saints News:
- Saints to Sign Veteran CB Brian Poole, Per Report
- Michael Thomas' Drama Signals Underlying Issues with Saints
- The Emerging Talent of Marquez Callaway, Part 2
- Could the Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander Chemistry be the Advantage for Saints Re-Signing Linebacker?
- Kwon Alexander Visits Saints on Tuesday
- 2021 Saints 53-Man Roster Predictions: Offense
- 2021 Saints 53-Man Roster Predictions: Defense
- 3 Reasons Saints Players Will Miss Drew Brees at Training Camp
- Does the Saints' Interest in Xavien Howard Have Merit?
- Saints Training Camp: Individual Battles to Watch
- Veterans the Saints Could Look At Before Training Camp