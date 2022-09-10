The Saints have elevated defensive tackle Christian Ringo from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Falcons. New Orleans had just three defensive tackles going into Week 1, but had Ringo and Jordan Jackson on the practice squad. Ringo will join David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, and Kentavius Street.

Malcolm Roach landed on injured reserve shortly after initially being on the final roster. He has to miss at least four games before he can come back. Ringo (No. 57) is certainly not a stranger to New Orleans, as he played in 14 games for the team in 2021, starting in 4 of them. He finished with 26 total tackles, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, 2 tackles for loss, and 3 quarterback hits.

