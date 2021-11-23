Week 12: Saints Tuesday Injury Report
The Saints are banged up, and there's no other way to put it. The second injury report of Week 12 has 9 players listed on it, as the team continues to handle the short week of preparation for Thanksgiving night against the Bills. Here's how Tuesday's report looks.
DID NOT PRACTICE: Alvin Kamara (knee), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), Mark Ingram (knee)
LIMITED: Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)
FULL: Taysom Hill (ankle), Trevor Siemian (right hand), Ty Montgomery (hand)
According to local reports, Ingram and Kamara were both missing from practice, while Armstead and Montgomery returned to practice. Monday's was just an estimated participation report, so this was the first real look at the Saints going into Thanksgiving. Landon Young (foot) and Adam Trautman (knee) were both placed on injured reserve, while the team re-signed Ken Crawley and Kevin White. KeiVarae Russell was also released.
We'll get the final report on Wednesday with gam
