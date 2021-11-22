Week 11 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

A closer look at the Saints snap counts from Week 11's loss to the Eagles, with some observations from the game.

Another week of NFL action is almost over, and the Saints are a team that's reeling after three straight losses. The latest defeat from the Eagles saw some very characteristic behaviors and commonalities from New Orleans that ultimately did them in. Now, they have a tall order playing the Bills on Thanksgiving on a short week and then the Cowboys the Thursday after.

Here's a look at the snap counts from Week 11 for the Saints, with some thoughts and observations from the game.

Offense

Calvin Throckmorton, Cesar Ruiz, James Hurst, Erik McCoy, Trevor Siemian - 65 (100%)

The offense went 6-of-13 on 3rd Down while totaling 323 yards (109 rushing, 214 passing). Most of those yards came in the second half when they were down big. At one point, Trevor Siemian was 6-of-20 passing, and the 2 interceptions were not good ones. On the first one, he had a wide open Adam Trautman, but underthrew him. On the second pick, Slay was in a perfect position, and Siemian had already let it go. Surprisingly, the Eagles didn't have a sack on Siemian all day.

Young went out briefly for one play, and his start at left tackle was mixed. He had a couple of costly penalties, but did have some strong moments all things considered. New Orleans has thrown a lot of different looks on the line this season due to injuries, and we'll see how things shape out for Thanksgiving against the Bills.

Smith put together another decent game, hauling in 5 catches for 64 yards on 8 targets, which included a long of 22. Sean Payton singled Smith out last week as someone who had good production in the two losses. He doesn't have to be Superman, just play at the level he's playing.

Callaway had some early struggles, and finished with a lone touchdown catch for 26 yards. The hookup was a good one, but doesn't outshine the inconsistency here between him and Siemian. Quietly, Callaway is up to 6 touchdown grabs on the season.

Ingram was the Saints offense for a lot of the game, as he totaled 88 yards on the ground from 16 carries. He added 6 catches for 25 yards on 8 targets in the receiving department, but had a costly fumble that was stripped by Fletcher Cox. He said after the game that it's unacceptable, and took a lot of accountability for the mistake.

Trautman arguably had his best game as a Saint, hauling in 5 catches for 58 yards and a score on 8 targets. Unfortunately, he had an injury in the second half that forced him to leave the field. A lower leg contusion looks to be the case, but hopefully nothing serious.

Harris was targeted 5 times, hauling in 2 grabs for 11 yards. He was a big non-factor against the Eagles, and couldn't get much going in the return game either.

Stills was blanked on the stat sheet again. Perhaps he'll get some more opportunities, but his game is ice cold right now.

Vannett caught his lone target for 20 yards. He was in the area on that first interception by Siemian, but that ball wasn't intended for him.

Humphrey was used more for blocking, but caught a late 4-yard touchdown pass on his only target.

Jones Jr.'s return was a non-factor, as he carried it 3 times for 2 yards. Perhaps he'll get more work if Alvin Kamara is out, but the Saints need answers on offense wherever they can get it.

Dwayne Washington - 4 (6%)

Alex Armah - 3 (5%)

Jordan Mills - 1 (2%)

The Saints defense got gashed on the ground, similar to last year's game against the Eagles. Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is stopped short of the goal line by New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43), defensive tackle Josiah Bronson (91) and outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Defense

Malcolm Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, Demario Davis - 78 (100%)

Sean Payton said on Monday morning that the team struggled heavily with the zone read as the game went on, and that it was particularly frustrating. The Eagles gashed the Saints defense for 242 yards on the ground, with a combination of Jalen Hurts (18-69-3 TDs), Miles Sanders (16-94), and Jordan Howard (10-63). Philly went 12-of-21 on 3rd Down, and it was just another tough outing for this defense. Marcus Williams made two outstanding plays in the game, one where he came across the field to breakup a sure touchdown pass to Sanders, and the other was forcing DeVonta Smith out of bounds at the 1-yard-line. He was credited with 3 pass breakups and had 7 total tackles (5 solo, 2 assisted). There's little moral victories to be had after a loss, but Williams' play is going to get him a big payday.

Williams saw a lot more action in this game, finishing with 3 solo tackles.

Williams saw a lot more action in this game, finishing with 3 solo tackles. Kwon Alexander - 65 (83%)

Alexander finished second on the team with 7 tackles (6 solo, 1 assisted), having 2 for loss.

Jordan notched a sack in the second half, bringing him up to 4 on the season and 98.5 in his career. He's certainly flirting with the 100-club. He had a pass defense, 2 QB hits, and finished with 3 tackles (2 solo, 1 assisted). There was one play we saw him get pushed to his behind, and I can't tell you the last time, if any, that that's happened to Jordan.

Davenport had a strong game, leading the Saints with 10 total tackles (6 solo, 4 assisted) and adding 1.5 sacks. He had 4 QB hits on the day, and was one of the brighter spots for the defense.

David Onyemata - 43 (55%)

Onyemata had a half sack to go along with 4 total tackles (2 solo, 2 assisted).

Adebo tied for 3rd on the team with 5 total tackles (4 solo, 1 assisted).

Christian Ringo - 35 (45%)

Ringo made the most of his opportunity, forcing and recovering a fumble to set up a Saints touchdown. He finished with 5 total tackles (3 solo, 2 assisted), one of them being a tackle for loss.

Carl Granderson - 30 (38%)

Granderson was juked out on a Hurts touchdown run, as he slipped to the grass while trying to be in position. This was a game where the Saints could have used Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Pete Werner - 11 (14%)

Kaden Elliss - 6 (8%)

Special Teams (Top Reps)



Brett Maher missed an extra point, and that's now 6 misses with three different kickers. Also, I can't recall a time where I've seen special teams play as many reps as they did in a game. When things don't go right, they sure show up in a bad way.

Kaden Elliss, Jeff Heath, Andrew Dowell, Zack Baun - 34

J.T. Gray - 33

KeiVarae Russell, Dwayne Washington - 26

