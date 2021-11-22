The New Orleans Saints and quarterback Taysom Hill have agreed to a one-of-a-kind contract extension.

The New Orleans Saints and quarterback Taysom Hill have agreed to a one-of-a-kind four-year "hybrid" contract extension worth up to $90M, per reports.

According to Adam Schefter, Hill's unique four-year, hybrid-type of contract extension pays depending on the position he plays over the next four seasons. The deal is worth between $40 and $90M with $22.5M guaranteed but is unlike any contract the NFL has ever seen, which is only fitting for a Swiss army knife player that the NFL has never seen.

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis and VP of Football Administration have pulled another rabbit out of their hats with Hill's latest contract.

The extension will pay Hill a $40 million base salary for the "Jack of All-Saints" role he is currently playing. However, an incentive adds another $55 million if Taysom becomes the Saints’ starting quarterback for the next four seasons.

Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill battled this past offseason for the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback job. The QB battle was closer than many expected, with Winston edging out Hill before Week 1 of the season.

Winston suffered an ACL injury against Tampa Bay, and the New Orleans quarterback future is still in question. Hill's extension makes it appear that his name is right back in the mix for next season.

Taysom Hill, 31, has started four games at quarterback in the NFL, all in the 2020 NFL regular season. In those contests, Hill posted a 3-1 record, including two wins against NFC South opponents.

Over his four-year NFL career, Taysom Hill has completed 71.1% of his passes for 1,103 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Saints News Network will have more on this developing story.

