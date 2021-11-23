Podcast: Saints Blown Out By Eagles, Face Tall Task in Bills

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    BLEAV in Saints: Recapping Eagles, Previewing Bills on Thanksgiving

    The latest BLEAV in Saints podcast breaks down the latest loss to the Eagles and previews how things might look on a short week against the Bills.
    It's a bit of a rough patch for the Saints right now, as they just lost their third straight game of 2021 to the Eagles. Terrance Copper joins me on our latest episode of BLEAV in Saints to talk about the game, and how things need to drastically change to beat the Bills.

    In This Episode...

    • The Top 2 Thanksgiving dishes.
    • The disappointment and common themes in the Saints losses.
    • How Sean Payton might change up the gameplan facing a short week.
    • The emotions going into Thursday with a Drew Brees return.
    • Terrance's top Drew Brees moment.

    Additionally, you can find the direct link to our show here on our new site. We can also be found on Apple and Spotify. Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!

