Report: Saints OT Landon Young to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

New Orleans Saints rookie offensive tackle Landon Young will undergo season-ending foot surgery. The news was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Tuesday afternoon.

Young, a sixth-round choice from Kentucky this spring, saw his first offensive action of the year in a loss at Philadelphia last Sunday. He got the start at left tackle in place of injured LT Terron Armstead. Starting RT Ryan Ramczyk also missed the Eagles game with a knee injury.

Veteran T/G James Hurst has filled in for LG Andrus Peat after his season-ending injury and moved to Armstead's spot two weeks ago. Both Ramczyk and Armstead were listed on the team’s injury report yesterday.

Pelissero reports that Young suffered the foot injury in the first half of the loss to Philadelphia. Young played 98% of the Saints offensive snaps in the game.

Veteran T/G Caleb Benenoch was elevated from the practice squad to provide depth against the Eagles. Benenoch started all 16 games at guard for Tampa Bay in 2018. He appeared in 13 games at both guard and tackle for the Buccaneers in 2017.

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67) looks on during a training camp session. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Armstead has missed the last two games with knee and shoulder injuries. Ramczyk missed just the second contest in his five-year career last week. Neither were expected to be available if New Orleans had practiced yesterday.

The 5-5 Saints host the 6-4 Buffalo Bills on Thursday in a Thanksgiving nightcap of NFL games.