Report: Saints to Interview Longtime Assistant Robert Prince for Their Offensive Coordinator Position

The New Orleans Saints will interview Dallas Cowboys Receiver Coach Robert Prince for their offensive coordinator position, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Prince was hired by the Cowboys to coach their wide receivers. He spent the 2021 season in the same capacity with the Houston Texans. Prior to that stint, he was the receivers coach for the Detroit Lions from 2014 to 2020.

Dec 26, 2020; Detroit Lions acting head coach Robert Prince against Tampa Bay. Prince assumed the head coaching duties for the game after Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell was deemed a high-risk close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 positive case. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The 56-year-old Prince oversaw the success of wideouts Calvin Johnson, Golden Tate, and Kenny Golladay with Detroit and Brandin Cooks with Houston. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Humboldt State in 1989, then on to Montana State in 1991.

Prince got his first positional coaching job in 1992 with Sacramento State. He moved on to a bigger school when accepting a receivers coach spot at Boise State in 2001. His first NFL job came in 2004, when the Atlanta Falcons hired him as an offensive assistant.

After three seasons with the Falcons, Prince was an assistant receivers coach with Jacksonville for two years and then one year as the receivers coach with the Seattle Seahawks in 2009.

Prince moved back to the college ranks in 2010 with the University of Colorado, then returned to Boise State in 2011. He was promoted to their offensive coordinator in 2012. Over the next two years, Boise State ranked in the top-10 in several offensive categories.

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen has already made several changes on his offensive coaching staff. Allen was officially hired on Tuesday. He takes over for Sean Payton, who stepped away from the position after 16 seasons with the team.

