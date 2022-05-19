Skip to main content

Saints: Jarvis Landry's Contract Details

Details regarding New Orleans Saints wide receiver's contract are released.

Field Yates reported Jarvis Landry's contract details with the New Orleans Saints. 

Jarvis Landry

Here are the terms of the deal:

  • Base salary: $1.12M,
  • Signing bonus: $1.88M
  • Incentives: 55 rec: $250K OR,
  • 65 rec: $500K OR,
  • 75 rec: $1M,
  • 5 receiving TD: $500K,
  • 48.5% of snaps: $500K,
  • 60 receptions AND playoffs: $500K,
  • 607 yards AND playoffs: $500K,
  • Max value: $6M
  • Cap charge: $3M

The contract is favorable for New Orleans and Landry. The Pro Bowl wide receiver averages 86 catches per year in eight seasons. Although he'll be competing with Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and the other receivers for Winston's attention, Landry could still obtain the 65-reception incentive for $500K.

Other rather obtainable bonuses are:

  • The 48.5% offensive snaps ($500K).
  • 60 receptions + playoffs ($500K).
  • 607 yards + playoffs ($500K).
  • Five receiving touchdowns ($500K).

Landry projects to complement All-Pro Michael Thomas and rookie Chris Olave as starters in the wide receiving corps for New Orleans. The production at wide receiver suffered after Jameis Winston's ACL was torn against the Tampa Bay Bucs on Halloween. Marquez Callaway grabbed 46 footballs, one less than the Saints' reception leader for the past two seasons, Alvin Kamara (47).

GM Mickey Loomis made significant personnel moves to upgrade the wide receivers with Landy and Olave. Several talented rookies auditioned for New Orleans; for example, Nicholls State's Dai'Jean Dixon and Alabama A&M's Dee Anderson had a productive rookie minicamp.

Still, Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Deonte Harty remain in the mix to earn a roster spot for the fall.

