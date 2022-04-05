Report: Saints to Meet S Tyrann Mathieu

A report says the New Orleans will meet with All-Pro safety and LSU product Tyrann Mathieu.

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints will meet with free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, per Ian Rapoport.

Mathieu, who turns 30 on May 13, has been heavily recruited by Saints S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on Twitter over the last several weeks.

The New Orleans native played collegiately at LSU and was a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played five seasons in Arizona before joining the Texans in 2018. He’s spent the last three years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mathieu has been named an All-Pro three times in his career and been selected to four Pro Bowls, including the last three seasons. He has 26 interceptions and has been responsible for 10 fumbles forced or recovered over his nine-year career. Mathieu also has 10 sacks, 41 tackles for loss, and has scored three defensive touchdowns.

After playing a big role in back-to-back Super Bowl appearances for the Chiefs in 2019 and 2020, Mathieu turned in another strong campaign last season. He intercepted 3 passes and recovered 3 fumbles in 2021 while allowing 69% completion rate when targeted.

Mathieu has terrific range and is a factor as a deep safety or in the tackle box. He can play either safety spot and also take on wideouts and tight ends in slot coverage.

Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) intercepts a pass intended for Broncos receiver Tim Patrick (81). Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has already signed four safeties this offseason, but lost Marcus Williams in free agency and Malcolm Jenkins to retirement. The Saints have added former Jets S Marcus Maye, former Buccaneers S Justin Evans, re-signed P.J. Williams, and added Daniel Sorensen, Mathieu's former teammate in Kansas City.

Read More Saints News