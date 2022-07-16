We're not far off from Saints training camp, which means things are about to get into full swing. The rookies are set to report on Tuesday, and the veterans will join them a week later. The first practice will be on Wednesday, July 27. Needless to say, the excitement and anticipation is only going to build.

Here's a few things you might have missed from the black and gold this week.

Winston: “We get a chance to create & write our own journey."

Some of the offensive players and Jameis Winston were in Florida over the past few days, and he gave a really impassioned speech to them to close things out. Among those in attendance were Chris Olave, Adam Trautman, Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Easop Winston Jr. There was also a special appearance from Teddy Bridgewater.

Thomas Running More Routes

Things are only trending upwards for Michael Thomas, and seeing him do more is a reason to be optimistic about his availability going into training camp. We're less than two weeks away from camp starting, and we fully expect to see Thomas on the field on Day 1. He's one of the top storylines going into August.

Landry GiveBack Event

Jarvis Landry surprised 100 kids from his hometown of Saint James Parish at the Saints practice facility. This was the 6th year for the event, and was a bit more special being that it was held in New Orleans.

More Payton Rumors

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A recent report from Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald listed the Dolphins, Cowboys, and Chargers as potential suitors for Sean Payton going into 2023. He's undoubtedly going to be in a broadcast setting this season, but expect this to be a talking point for the foreseeable future.

The associate said warm weather, a roster good enough to compete and most importantly, control over personnel decisions. Having a good quarterback would be helpful but that isn’t the No. 1 or No. 2 factor, the associate insisted.

The Saints are entitled to compensation if a team wants Payton. He may find his way back into coaching, but until he doesn't, we will hear more about these.

Ceedy Duce on GMFB

Saints S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Do the Saints have the best defense in the league? "Of course," according to C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Check out the full 7-minute clip here.

Read More Saints News